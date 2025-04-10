ETV Bharat / bharat

J&K Admin Dismisses Two Govt Employees Over Terror Links; Total Sackings Hit 82 Since 2021

Srinagar: The Jammu and Kashmir administration, led by Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha, on Thursday ordered the dismissal of two more government employees for their alleged involvement in anti-national activities, bringing the total number of such dismissals to 82 since 2021.

The employees — Basharat Ahmad Mir, an assistant wireless operator with the Jammu and Kashmir Police; and Ishtiyaq Ahmad Malik, a senior assistant in the Public Works (R&B) Department — were terminated under Article 311(2)(c) of the Constitution, which permits dismissal without a formal inquiry if an individual's continuation in service is deemed a threat to national security.

According to a statement issued by the administration, Mir, a resident of Upper Brein in Srinagar, came under the radar of intelligence agencies due to credible inputs indicating continuous contact with Pakistan intelligence operatives. He was allegedly involved in sharing critical information on security installations and deployments with Pakistani agencies. As a trained police official posted in a sensitive area, Mir's actions were described as "a serious threat to national sovereignty and security, compromising the territorial integrity of the country."

Malik, a resident of Shitroo Larnoo in Anantnag district, was identified as an active member of the proscribed organisation Jamaat-e-Islami Jammu and Kashmir (JeI-JK) and a terror associate of the outlawed terrorist group Hizbul Mujahideen. As a key JeI functionary, he allegedly helped strengthen the group's presence, facilitated the recruitment of sympathisers into terrorist ranks, and provided logistical support, including food, shelter, and intelligence, to militants. His actions were linked to enabling multiple attacks on security forces and civilians, particularly in south Kashmir.

Both had come under the scanner of security agencies for activities prejudicial to the interests of the state, evidencing their deep involvement in terrorism-related operations.