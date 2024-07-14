ETV Bharat / bharat

Jammu Youth Who Drowned in Chenab In June 'Buried' In Pakistan; Family Appeals Authorities To Repatriate Body

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : 22 hours ago

Updated : 19 hours ago

Family members of a youth in Jammu who allegedly drowned in Chenab river last month are in deep shock after they came to know that his body was recovered in Pakistan's Sialkot. The grieving family has also requested authorities to repatriate the youth's body. Reports ETV Bharat's Mohd. Ashraf Ganie.

A photo of the ID Card recovered in Pakistan from deceased Harash's body was eventually shared with his family on WhatsApp . (ETV Bharat)

Jammu: Body of a youth who allegedly died by suicide by jumping into the Chenab river in Jammu last month was recovered in Pakistan, following which his family has sought Prime Minister Narendra Modi's intervention to bring back the mortal remains for last rites.

Harash Nagotra, a resident of Jourian area of Akhnoor, around 50 kilometres from Jammu district headquarters, went missing on June 11 and his motorcycle was recovered on the banks of the river.

Harash's family had lodged a missing complaint with Police Post Jourian the following day, and the case was later transferred to Police Station Khour for investigation. The preliminary investigation said Harash had ended his life by jumping into the river after suffering a loss of over Rs 80,000 in an online gaming application, an official confirmed.

Nearly a month later, a Pakistani official confirmed Nagotra’s death via a WhatsApp message to his old number, now used by his father Subhash Sharma. The family had blocked Harash's old SIM card and reissued the number in their name.

The Pakistani official, who claimed to be posted in the post-mortem department, sent a WhatsApp message on the number informing that they recovered Harash's body from a canal in Sialkot in Punjab province on June 13.

Police and health authorities in Pakistan had tried to contact the number several times but since it was switched off, they carried out the post-mortem and buried the body in Sialkot.

Harash, who worked with an internet-service provider, had worn his I-Card around his neck when he drowned in the river. The card carried the phone number. The Pakistani official also sent the photo of the deceased's ID card to his father to confirm his death.

An official said that J&K Police have contacted BSF authorities to talk on hot line with Pakistani Rangers for getting the body back as soon as possible. The grieving family has also requested authorities to repatriate Harash's body.

"We request our prime minister to help us get back the body of my son for last rites. We want to perform his last rites as per our religion," Sharma said. Nagotra's relative Amrit Bhushan said they have already written to the External Affairs Ministry, Home Ministry and the Prime Minister's Office over the matter.

