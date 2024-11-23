ETV Bharat / bharat

J-K: Strike Against Vaishno Devi Ropeway Project Enters Second Day, Pilgrims Face Hardships

Jammu: Hundreds of pilgrims visiting the Vaishno Devi shrine atop the Trikuta hills in Jammu and Kashmir's Reasi district faced hardships as a 72-hour strike by local stakeholders against a proposed ropeway project entered the second day on Saturday.

The strike by shopkeepers, and pony and palanquin owners started on Friday amid apprehension that the ropeway project would render them jobless, officials said.

The Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board recently decided to move forward with a Rs 250-crore passenger ropeway project between Tarakote Marg to Sanji Chhat along the 12-kilometre track to the shrine after shelving the project in the past due to similar protests.

While shops and business establishments remained open in Katra town, the base camp for pilgrims visiting the shrine, shopkeepers along the trek route downed shutters for the second day, the officials said.

Pony and palanquin owners also stayed away, causing hardships to many pilgrims during their journey. The protesters assembled at Shalimar Park in Katra town and held a peaceful sit-in, raising slogans against the shrine board's decision.

"The ropeway project will be completed within the next two years and lead to the loss of opportunity to earn livelihood for the service providers. The government should come out with a proper rehabilitation plan for the poor labourers who will get affected by this project," senior Congress leader Bhupinder Singh Jamwal said in an address to the protesters.