Soldier and Civilian Injured, One Terrorist Killed in Terror Attack Near Shaurya Chakra Awardee's House in Rajouri

Jammu: An army soldier and a civilian were injured after terrorists attacked a security forces’ naka (post) set up near the house of a Shaurya Chakra awardee Parshotam Kumar at the Gunda Khawas village in the border Rajouri district of Jammu and Kashmir on Monday morning.

An army camp reacted after terrorists opened fire on the house of a VDC member in the Gundha area of Rajouri district on Monday, officials said that terrorists opened fire on VDC at Gunda Rajouri following which a nearby army column reached and firefighters ensured.

They said that during the exchange of fire, one terrorist was killed and one soldier and a civilian were injured who were hospitalised. The Injured civilian Vijay Kumar is a close relative of Parshotam Kumar.

Pro Defense Suneel Bartwal while confirming the militant attack said that the Terrorists fired upon the house of a VDC at Gunda, Rajouri at 0310 AM. A nearby Army column reacted & a firefight ensued Operations are in progress. More details being ascertained Pro said.

Meanwhile, sources said that Kumar a village defence guard was recently awarded Shaurya Chakra by the President for helping kill a terrorist in the Kalakote area. Sources said that the injured soldier was part of the security forces’ naka recently set up near Kumar’s house.

Reinforcements have been rushed to the area a cordon and search operation have been launched.