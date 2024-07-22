ETV Bharat / bharat

Soldier and Civilian Injured, One Terrorist Killed in Terror Attack Near Shaurya Chakra Awardee's House in Rajouri

author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : Jul 22, 2024, 7:20 AM IST

Updated : Jul 22, 2024, 10:50 AM IST

A terrorist attack near the house of Shaurya Chakra awardee Parshotam Kumar in Rajouri resulted in injuries to a soldier and a civilian. During the exchange of fire, security forces neutralised a terrorist, reports ETV Bharat's Mohd Ashraf Ganie.

Security forces in Rajouri responded to an early morning attack by suspected terrorists on a security post. After exchanging fire, a cordon and search operation was initiated in the area.
Representative image (ANI Photo)

Jammu: An army soldier and a civilian were injured after terrorists attacked a security forces’ naka (post) set up near the house of a Shaurya Chakra awardee Parshotam Kumar at the Gunda Khawas village in the border Rajouri district of Jammu and Kashmir on Monday morning.

An army camp reacted after terrorists opened fire on the house of a VDC member in the Gundha area of Rajouri district on Monday, officials said that terrorists opened fire on VDC at Gunda Rajouri following which a nearby army column reached and firefighters ensured.

They said that during the exchange of fire, one terrorist was killed and one soldier and a civilian were injured who were hospitalised. The Injured civilian Vijay Kumar is a close relative of Parshotam Kumar.

Pro Defense Suneel Bartwal while confirming the militant attack said that the Terrorists fired upon the house of a VDC at Gunda, Rajouri at 0310 AM. A nearby Army column reacted & a firefight ensued Operations are in progress. More details being ascertained Pro said.

Meanwhile, sources said that Kumar a village defence guard was recently awarded Shaurya Chakra by the President for helping kill a terrorist in the Kalakote area. Sources said that the injured soldier was part of the security forces’ naka recently set up near Kumar’s house.

Reinforcements have been rushed to the area a cordon and search operation have been launched.

Jammu: An army soldier and a civilian were injured after terrorists attacked a security forces’ naka (post) set up near the house of a Shaurya Chakra awardee Parshotam Kumar at the Gunda Khawas village in the border Rajouri district of Jammu and Kashmir on Monday morning.

An army camp reacted after terrorists opened fire on the house of a VDC member in the Gundha area of Rajouri district on Monday, officials said that terrorists opened fire on VDC at Gunda Rajouri following which a nearby army column reached and firefighters ensured.

They said that during the exchange of fire, one terrorist was killed and one soldier and a civilian were injured who were hospitalised. The Injured civilian Vijay Kumar is a close relative of Parshotam Kumar.

Pro Defense Suneel Bartwal while confirming the militant attack said that the Terrorists fired upon the house of a VDC at Gunda, Rajouri at 0310 AM. A nearby Army column reacted & a firefight ensued Operations are in progress. More details being ascertained Pro said.

Meanwhile, sources said that Kumar a village defence guard was recently awarded Shaurya Chakra by the President for helping kill a terrorist in the Kalakote area. Sources said that the injured soldier was part of the security forces’ naka recently set up near Kumar’s house.

Reinforcements have been rushed to the area a cordon and search operation have been launched.

Last Updated : Jul 22, 2024, 10:50 AM IST

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

SEARCH OPERATION IN RAJOURIJAMMU TERRORIST ATTACKRAJOURI SEARCH OPERATIONRAJOURI FIRING SEARCH OPERATION

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

The Different Types Of Ramayanas Of Southeast Asia

Of India’s Support To Mauritius On Chagos Archipelago Claim

Explained: How A Gene For Obesity Affects The Brain

INTERVIEW | India's Ambient Air Quality Standards Need To Be Revised: Lancet Planetary Health Author Bhargav Krishna To ETV Bharat

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.