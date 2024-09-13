ETV Bharat / bharat

J-K Moving Forward On Path Of Development Under Leadership Of PM Modi, Says Dhami

author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : 7 hours ago

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami shared insights about the BJP’s election campaign in Jammu and Kashmir to ETV Bharat. He said that tourism and investment in the region are increasing rapidly.

J-K Moving Forward On Path Of Development Under Leadership Of PM Modi, Says Dhami
Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami (ETV Bharat)

Dehradun (Uttarakhand): Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami has returned to Dehradun after his campaign tour for the Jammu and Kashmir assembly elections.

Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami speaking to ETV Bharat (ETV Bharat)

In an exclusive interview with ETV Bharat, CM Dhami shared insights about the BJP’s election campaign and the current situation in Jammu and Kashmir.

He emphasised that there is renewed enthusiasm among the people in a fear-free Jammu and Kashmir, and expressed confidence that the people would choose the BJP and a "double engine" government focused on development.

Speaking about the state’s progress, he said Jammu and Kashmir is moving forward on the path of development under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. He remarked that the BJP has always stood for "one country, one constitution, one flag, and one leadership," and now, Jammu and Kashmir is fully integrated with India. The Chief Minister noted that tourism and investment in the region are increasing rapidly, opening up new employment opportunities.

Speaking about the situation in Kashmir, CM Dhami noted a significant change since the abrogation of Article 370. He stated that incidents of stone-pelting have completely stopped, with terrorism at an all-time low and tourism reaching new heights. According to him, the dominance of terrorists and stone-pelters has been eradicated.

He further pointed out that voter participation in Jammu and Kashmir has surged, with voting percentages increasing from around 10 per cent in the past to 58 per cent in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. CM Dhami said that the upcoming assembly elections will be historic and the people of Jammu and Kashmir will choose BJP for sustained development and stability.

Read More

  1. Helicopters To Take Pilgrims To Kedarnath Temple From Aug 7, 25% Discount On Tickets: Dhami
  2. JK Assembly Elections 2024: Army Chief In Srinagar To Review Security In Kashmir
  3. 'Will Support INDIA Bloc If...': Engineer Rashid's Condition In First Press Conference After Release From Jail

Dehradun (Uttarakhand): Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami has returned to Dehradun after his campaign tour for the Jammu and Kashmir assembly elections.

Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami speaking to ETV Bharat (ETV Bharat)

In an exclusive interview with ETV Bharat, CM Dhami shared insights about the BJP’s election campaign and the current situation in Jammu and Kashmir.

He emphasised that there is renewed enthusiasm among the people in a fear-free Jammu and Kashmir, and expressed confidence that the people would choose the BJP and a "double engine" government focused on development.

Speaking about the state’s progress, he said Jammu and Kashmir is moving forward on the path of development under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. He remarked that the BJP has always stood for "one country, one constitution, one flag, and one leadership," and now, Jammu and Kashmir is fully integrated with India. The Chief Minister noted that tourism and investment in the region are increasing rapidly, opening up new employment opportunities.

Speaking about the situation in Kashmir, CM Dhami noted a significant change since the abrogation of Article 370. He stated that incidents of stone-pelting have completely stopped, with terrorism at an all-time low and tourism reaching new heights. According to him, the dominance of terrorists and stone-pelters has been eradicated.

He further pointed out that voter participation in Jammu and Kashmir has surged, with voting percentages increasing from around 10 per cent in the past to 58 per cent in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. CM Dhami said that the upcoming assembly elections will be historic and the people of Jammu and Kashmir will choose BJP for sustained development and stability.

Read More

  1. Helicopters To Take Pilgrims To Kedarnath Temple From Aug 7, 25% Discount On Tickets: Dhami
  2. JK Assembly Elections 2024: Army Chief In Srinagar To Review Security In Kashmir
  3. 'Will Support INDIA Bloc If...': Engineer Rashid's Condition In First Press Conference After Release From Jail

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

CM DHAMI JAMMU KASHMIR VISITCM DHAMI ON JAMMU KASHMIR ELECTIONSPUSHKAR SINGH DHAMIJAMMU AND KASHMIR ELECTIONSCM DHAMI ON JK POLLS

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Explained | What Drives India's Defence And Security Cooperation With Philippines

Androgenetic Alopecia In Male vs Female; 5 Differences Of Pattern Baldness

Election In Island: Tea Trouble Brews For Sri Lankan Presidential Hopefuls

Techie Transfers Crypto Currency Worth Rs 56 Cr By Changing Password, Arrested

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.