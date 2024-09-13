J-K Moving Forward On Path Of Development Under Leadership Of PM Modi, Says Dhami

Dehradun (Uttarakhand): Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami has returned to Dehradun after his campaign tour for the Jammu and Kashmir assembly elections.

Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami speaking to ETV Bharat (ETV Bharat)

In an exclusive interview with ETV Bharat, CM Dhami shared insights about the BJP’s election campaign and the current situation in Jammu and Kashmir.

He emphasised that there is renewed enthusiasm among the people in a fear-free Jammu and Kashmir, and expressed confidence that the people would choose the BJP and a "double engine" government focused on development.

Speaking about the state’s progress, he said Jammu and Kashmir is moving forward on the path of development under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. He remarked that the BJP has always stood for "one country, one constitution, one flag, and one leadership," and now, Jammu and Kashmir is fully integrated with India. The Chief Minister noted that tourism and investment in the region are increasing rapidly, opening up new employment opportunities.

Speaking about the situation in Kashmir, CM Dhami noted a significant change since the abrogation of Article 370. He stated that incidents of stone-pelting have completely stopped, with terrorism at an all-time low and tourism reaching new heights. According to him, the dominance of terrorists and stone-pelters has been eradicated.

He further pointed out that voter participation in Jammu and Kashmir has surged, with voting percentages increasing from around 10 per cent in the past to 58 per cent in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. CM Dhami said that the upcoming assembly elections will be historic and the people of Jammu and Kashmir will choose BJP for sustained development and stability.

Read More