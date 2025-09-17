ETV Bharat / bharat

J-K High Court Sets Two-Month Deadline For Compensation To Civilian Victims Of Terrorism And Cross-Border Firing

File photo: People stand near damaged houses after shelling by Pakistani troops, in Gingle area of Uri in Baramulla district on May 9, 2025. ( PTI )

Srinagar: The High Court of Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh has closed a four-year-old public interest litigation (PIL) filed by the Uri Foundation, an NGO, seeking compensation for civilian victims of cross-border firing and terrorism. The court directed authorities to conclude the relief process within two months and settle compensation “within a specified time”.

Filed in 2021, the petition challenged delays in implementing the 'Central Scheme for Assistance to Civilian Victims of Terrorist, Communal and Left-Wing Extremism Violence and Cross-Border Firing'. Over the years, the High Court issued multiple directions to the central and the Union Territory governments to submit compliance affidavits, but the case lingered as victims continued to await relief.

Earlier this month, the bench had specifically asked for a detailed affidavit on those still left out of the scheme or denied payments despite eligibility. No such affidavit was filed by Tuesday's (September 16) hearing.

Appearing for the government, Senior Additional Advocate General Mohsin Qadiri acknowledged that 71 cases listed in the petition were under process. He told the bench that 61 victims had been referred to the Chief Medical Officer, Baramulla, so that a medical board could determine disability percentages, a requirement for final compensation. “A direction has been issued to promptly submit a report so that the same can be forwarded to the Home Department…for according relaxation by the Central Government,” Qadiri said.

He also disclosed that 10 of the victims had since passed away, but “even their cases are being examined and shall be forwarded, in due course, to the Home Department.” Another 32 cases, however, were found ineligible, as they arose from firing practice accidents, which are not covered under the Ministry of Home Affairs guidelines.