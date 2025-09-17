J-K High Court Sets Two-Month Deadline For Compensation To Civilian Victims Of Terrorism And Cross-Border Firing
The petition, filed in 2021, challenged delays in implementing the central scheme for assistance to civilian victims of terrorism and cross-border firing.
Srinagar: The High Court of Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh has closed a four-year-old public interest litigation (PIL) filed by the Uri Foundation, an NGO, seeking compensation for civilian victims of cross-border firing and terrorism. The court directed authorities to conclude the relief process within two months and settle compensation “within a specified time”.
Filed in 2021, the petition challenged delays in implementing the 'Central Scheme for Assistance to Civilian Victims of Terrorist, Communal and Left-Wing Extremism Violence and Cross-Border Firing'. Over the years, the High Court issued multiple directions to the central and the Union Territory governments to submit compliance affidavits, but the case lingered as victims continued to await relief.
Earlier this month, the bench had specifically asked for a detailed affidavit on those still left out of the scheme or denied payments despite eligibility. No such affidavit was filed by Tuesday's (September 16) hearing.
Appearing for the government, Senior Additional Advocate General Mohsin Qadiri acknowledged that 71 cases listed in the petition were under process. He told the bench that 61 victims had been referred to the Chief Medical Officer, Baramulla, so that a medical board could determine disability percentages, a requirement for final compensation. “A direction has been issued to promptly submit a report so that the same can be forwarded to the Home Department…for according relaxation by the Central Government,” Qadiri said.
He also disclosed that 10 of the victims had since passed away, but “even their cases are being examined and shall be forwarded, in due course, to the Home Department.” Another 32 cases, however, were found ineligible, as they arose from firing practice accidents, which are not covered under the Ministry of Home Affairs guidelines.
Counsels for the Uri Foundation, Naveed Bukhtiyar and Abrar Khan, said the petition had “substantially served its purpose” but urged the court to impose a deadline. “A considerable time has already elapsed,” they argued, stressing that victims’ families should not be made to wait indefinitely.
In response, Qadiri assured the bench that “the matter is under active consideration of the concerned authorities, and the necessary orders will be passed or issued within two months from today.” He further committed that an affidavit would be filed within three days.
Chief Justice Arun Palli and Justice Rajnesh Oswal accepted the statement and disposed of the case. “The petition is, accordingly, disposed of in terms of the statements made by learnt counsel for the parties. However, as indicated above, learnt Senior Counsel for the respondents shall ensure that the necessary affidavit is filed within the stipulated time,” the bench noted.
The Uri Foundation, a local non-profit from the border town, had moved the court after repeated complaints that victims of cross-border shelling and terror attacks were not receiving the benefits guaranteed under the 2019 scheme.
