‘Delay Can’t Rob Citizen’s Rightful Place’: J-K High Court Backs Police Officer In Seniority Dispute

Srinagar: The High Court of Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh on Wednesday ruled in favour of a police officer who was denied appointment for years despite being part of the same recruitment process as his batchmates. The court, in its judgment, observed that bureaucratic delay cannot rob a citizen of his rightful place in public service.

The Division Bench of Chief Justice Arun Palli and Justice Rajnesh Oswal dismissed the Union Territory administration's plea against a Central Administrative Tribunal (CAT) order, affirming that Mushtaq Ahmad Sheikh, a sub-inspector from Kupwara, was entitled to notional seniority at par with officers appointed in 2010.

“Had the petitioners not objected to the candidature of the respondent and allowed him to participate in the selection process without the intervention of the court, he would have been appointed as sub-inspector in the year 2010 itself, along with other candidates who participated in the same selection process,” the bench observed.

Sheikh's ordeal began in 2007 when the Jammu and Kashmir Police advertised posts for sub-inspectors. The notification was later withdrawn, and a fresh one was issued in 2009. Sheikh applied again but was declared overage. A group of candidates, including him, approached the High Court. In 2014, the court directed the government to consider their cases, prompting the Home Department to appoint them in 2016 with age relaxation.

However, by then, six years had passed since others from the same recruitment process had joined the police force. While arguing that the delay had been caused by the administration's own action, Sheikh had sought uniformity in seniority with the 2010 batch. However, his plea was rejected by the Police Headquarters in 2020, leading him to move to the Central Administrative Tribunal (CAT).

Interestingly, the CAT, in its 2022 order, quashed the rejection and directed the authorities to refix his seniority while granting him notional benefits without back pay. The government challenged that decision before the High Court while contending that Sheikh could not claim parity since he was appointed later and underwent training in a different batch.

The Bench disagreed with the government's position. The court said the administration's objection "does not form an intelligible differentia to create a separate class" among candidates who were part of the same recruitment process.