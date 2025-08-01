Encounter Breaks Out In J&K's Kulgam

Kulgam (Jammu and Kashmir): An encounter broke out in the Akhal area of Kulgam district on Friday, an official statement said.



Jammu and Kashmir Police said that a joint team of police, Army, and CRPF are involved in the ongoing operation. "Encounter has started at Akhal area of district #Kulgam. SOG, J&K Police, Army and CRPF on job" Kashmir Zone police posted on X. The gunfight comes amid Operation Mahadev, a counter terrorist crackdown launched by the Indian paramilitary forces, in which three terrorists, involved in the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack, were killed earlier this week.

Meanwhile, after a relatively calm June, the month of July has seen a marginal rise in fatalities related to terrorism in Jammu and Kashmir, with six deaths reported, five suspected terrorists and one security forces personnel, according to police data accessed by ETV Bharat.

Three terrorists involved in the deadly Pahalgam terror attack, which claimed the lives of 26 civilians on April 22 this year, were neutralised in an anti-terrorism operation in central Kashmir on July 28, officials said.

Two days later, on July 30, security forces foiled an infiltration attempt along the Line of Control (LoC) in the Poonch district, killing two terrorists.

In a separate incident earlier in the month, an Indian Army Agniveer, Lalit Kumar, lost his life in a landmine explosion on July 25 while patrolling the Krishna Ghati sector, also along the LoC. While July’s death toll is lower than the peak violence seen in the spring, it represents an uptick from June, which recorded only two killings—both of them terrorists, with no civilian or security force casualties.