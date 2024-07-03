J&K's Fight Against Terrorism in Its Final Leg: PM Modi in Rajya Sabha

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) : Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday said that the fight against militancy in Jammu and Kashmir is in its final stages, with a multi-pronged strategy in place to dismantle the remaining networks.

Speaking in the Rajya Sabha, Modi emphasized the decline in militancy-related incidents in the Union Territory over the past decade.

"Terror and separatism are ending, and the citizens of Jammu and Kashmir are leading this fight," he said. "Our fight against terrorism in Jammu and Kashmir, in a way, is in the last stage, in its last leg. We are moving with a multi-pronged strategy to eliminate the remaining militancy network there."

Addressing the Motion of Thanks on the President's address, the prime minister highlighted the adverse impact of shutdowns, strikes, and militant threats on democracy over the past decades.

"This time people have decided their fate with unwavering faith in the Constitution. I especially congratulate the voters of Jammu and Kashmir," Modi stated. He also noted a significant rise in tourism activities and investments in the region. Modi highlighted that voter turnout in the recent Lok Sabha elections in Jammu and Kashmir is set to break records from the last four decades.

They accept the Constitution of India, the democracy of India, the Election Commission of India. This is a huge success," he said.

In August 2019, the BJP-led NDA government abrogated Article 370 of the Constitution, which granted special status to Jammu and Kashmir, now bifurcated into the Union Territories of Ladakh and Jammu and Kashmir.