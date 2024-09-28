J&K: Another Encounter Breaks Out between Militants and Security Forces in Border District of Kathua

Kathua (Jammu and Kashmir): Yet another encounter erupted between militants and security forces in the Kathua district of Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday. This gunfight began in the Kog Mandlu Village.

Assistant Director General Of Police Anand Jain said that based on specific intelligence about presence of terrorist, a joint search operation was launched by the security forces at village Kog (Mandli) under the jurisdiction of the Billawar Police Station in Kathua. The Contact has been established and few rounds have been fired from both sides while the area cordoned off, said ADGP Anand Jain.

Police sources said that the joint team approached the suspicious spot, the hiding militants fired upon the search party, triggering off a gunfight and more reinforcements have been rushed to the spot. Further details are awaited.