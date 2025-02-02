J&K: Territorial Army Soldier Goes Missing In Anantnag On Rejoining Day After Leave

Anantnag: A Territorial Army (TA) jawan resuming duty after expiry of leave has gone missing in the Achabal area of south Kashmir's Anantnag district, officials said on Sunday.

The officials further said that the soldier, Abid Hussain Bhat, who is the son of Abdul Gani Bhat and a resident of Kharpora Chittergul of the 162 TA unit, was on a one-month-long leave.

Bhat had left his home to report to duty at Rangreth on Saturday, the officials added. But the soldier did not report at the camp till this morning, after which a missing complaint was lodged with the police, they added. As per the latest update, the probe for the missing soldier is underway, the officials added.

On October 8 last year, another TA soldier named Hilal Ahmed was abducted and killed by the militants in the Kokarnag area of the ​​Anantnag district.