J&K: Militant Killed in Ongoing Sopore Gunfight

An encounter is underway between security forces and militants in Sopore in Jammu and Kashmir.

Representational image (ANI)
By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : 2 hours ago

Sopore: Security forces have on Saturday said one militant was killed during an encounter in the Rampura Rajpura forest area of Sopore.

According to the officials, the gunfight, erupted this evening, a day after the killing of two Pakistani militants in nearby Sagipora in North Kashmir’s Baramulla district. "Operation is still underway," officials said.

The operation was launched by a joint team of the Army’s 22 Rashtriya Rifles (RR), the Special Operations Group (SOG) Sopore, and the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) following intelligence on militants' presence in the forested region. Security personnel established contact with the militants soon after reaching the area, leading to a fierce exchange of fire, officials said. So far, one militant has been confirmed dead, though the operation is ongoing as forces search for any additional threats.

Earlier on Friday, two Pakistani militants were killed in an encounter in Sagipora village, located in Sopore. The back-to-back operations underscore heightened security efforts in North Kashmir to counter militant infiltration and activities in the region.

This is the second encounter in 24 hours and the fourth in North Kashmir this month. This month saw simultaneous encounters in Bandipora and Kupwara on Tuesday evening, followed by Sopore on Thursday evening. Five militants have been killed in these gunfights.

