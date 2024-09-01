ETV Bharat / bharat

J&K Separatist Leaders and Kin Enter Assembly Poll Fray To Test Their Fortunes

(From left) Syed Salim Gilani, former Hurriyat leader; advocate Javaid Hubi, the son of former Hurriyat leader Dr G M Hubi; Aga Syed Muntazir, the son of Hurriyat leader Aga Syed Hassan. ( ETV Bharat )

Srinagar: Ahead of Assembly polls, separatist leaders and their kin are jumping into the poll fray hoping that their past sentimental politics will turn into votes. A separatist leader and sons of two prominent separatist leaders are contesting the upcoming Assembly elections in the Valley.

Syed Salim Gilani, a member of Hurriyat (M), led by Mirwaiz Umar Farooq and headed his little-known separatist outfit, Jammu and Kashmir National People's Party, on Sunday joined the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the presence of Mehbooba Mufti. Salim may be PDP’s candidate from Srinagar’s Khanyar to contest against National Conference’s general secretary and six-time legislator Ali Muhammad Sagar.

Speaking on the occasion, Mehbooba thanked the Hurriyat leader for joining the party and said she wanted the new entrant to contest the upcoming election on the PDP ticket, but he said that the party should give a chance to any other candidate. However, the PDP president hoped that the former Hurriyat leader would help the party in Srinagar.

Salim said that he was associated with the Hurriyat Conference for 35 years and he still feels proud of his past association with Hurriyat, and now he feels the same pride for joining a mainstream party.

“PDP is the party, which has touched and talked about all aspects of Jammu and Kashmir. From the Kashmir issue, elections, issues of people, human rights and basic amenities, PDP talks about all these issues. My aim is not contesting elections, but raising issues of people and working for them,” he said.

PDP, which was known as a soft-separatist party before aligning with BJP in 2015 in an “unholy alliance”, has lost much of its political ground and narrative due to its coalition with BJP, is welcoming its old members and separatists or their kin into the party to contest elections.

Although Salim is not largely known in Kashmir, he was a significant member of the Mirwaiz group as in 2005 he was nominated as an interlocutor by the Hurriyat Conference to hold talks with Kashmiri Pandits for their return. Salim had quit the Mirwaiz-led Hurriyat Conference in 2015.

Last week, Aga Syed Muntazir, the son of Aga Syed Hassan Al Moosvi's president Anjuman Sharie Shian and a constituent of the separatist Hurriyat Conference, joined PDP in the presence of Mehbooba Mufti.

The young Muntazir has been fielded from the Budgam assembly segment which has a decisive Shia vote and is witnessing a political battle between the influential Aga family for decades.

Aga family’s three members, Aga Syed Muntazir, Aga Syed Ahmad and Aga Syed Mehmood are contesting the upcoming polls. While Aga Mehmood is likely to contest on the National Conference ticket, Aga Syed Ahmad will be contesting on the Awami National Conference (ANC) ticket, all vying for the support of Shia voters in the constituency. Interestingly, Aga Ruhullah Mehdi, the MP from the Srinagar Parliamentary seat, belongs to the same Aga clan, which is politically divided among different parties.

Aga Syed Muntazir said that his decision to contest elections and join the mainstream was not for power, but for raising the voice of the marginalised youth. A law graduate, the younger Aga has been active in social work in Budgam and participated in interfaith dialogue at several forums.

“I have a manifesto, I have a vision; I am not asking for votes on the name of my father. It is the people of this constituency, who are suffering and who have problems and they decide to field me,” Muntazir told ETV Bharat when asked whether his separatist father has consented to his elections.

“I look forward to working towards the constitutional protection and civic rights of my constituency,” he said.