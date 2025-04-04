J-K Ruling Alliance Holds Crucial Meet In Gupkar, Passes 'Resolutions' Against Waqf Bill, Transfer Of Officers

Srinagar: A crucial meeting of the ruling alliance partners in Jammu and Kashmir was held at Gupkar in Srinagar on Friday. The meeting was chaired by Chief Minister Omar Abdullah. The meeting, held at the Deputy Chief Minister's residence, was attended by National Conference president Farooq Abdullah, senior leaders, and other legislators.

Legislators from the Congress, the alliance partner of the NC, also arrived at the Deputy CM's residence to attend the meeting. During the meeting, a threadbare discussion was held on issues like the Waqf Bill and the transfer of officers. Two resolutions condemning and opposing these matters were passed by the alliance partners.

Tanvir Sadiq, a National Conference (NC) MLA, addressed the media, emphasizing that the government must honor the people's mandate. “We have passed resolutions urging the Government of India (GOI) to respect the will of the people. While we maintain a cordial relationship with the LG, this should not be mistaken for weakness,” he said. "We are repeating and appealing—don’t push us to the wall. Don’t take our silence as our weakness," he added.