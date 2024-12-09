ETV Bharat / bharat

J&K: Record 90 Lakh Devotees Visited Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine This Year

Jammu: In a major feat, the Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine in Katra attracted over 90 lakh pilgrims for the third consecutive year since 2022. Anshul Garg, CEO of the Shrine Board, shared this news on X (previously Twitter) in a post celebrating the consistent devotion of people from across the globe.

The shrine draws millions of devotees annually, reaffirming its status as one of India's most revered spiritual destinations. The management board said it had adopted a proactive approach to improve facilities and ensure a safer and more comfortable spiritual journey for the visitors.

Garg also announced several upcoming projects designed to enhance the experience for devotees, set for completion by 2025.

“Yatra to Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine crosses 9 million for the 3rd consecutive year since 2022; projects in the pipeline for 2025 are the New Vaishnavi Bhawan with family rooms, an exit track for seamless crowd movement, and an all-weather queue complex at Darshani Deodi, Banganga,” he wrote on X.

What Are The Upcoming Facilities

New Vaishnavi Bhawan—a lodging facility with family rooms for added comfort.