J&K: Record 90 Lakh Devotees Visited Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine This Year

Jammu: In a major feat, the Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine in Katra attracted over 90 lakh pilgrims for the third consecutive year since 2022. Anshul Garg, CEO of the Shrine Board, shared this news on X (previously Twitter) in a post celebrating the consistent devotion of people from across the globe.
The shrine draws millions of devotees annually, reaffirming its status as one of India's most revered spiritual destinations. The management board said it had adopted a proactive approach to improve facilities and ensure a safer and more comfortable spiritual journey for the visitors.
Garg also announced several upcoming projects designed to enhance the experience for devotees, set for completion by 2025.
“Yatra to Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine crosses 9 million for the 3rd consecutive year since 2022; projects in the pipeline for 2025 are the New Vaishnavi Bhawan with family rooms, an exit track for seamless crowd movement, and an all-weather queue complex at Darshani Deodi, Banganga,” he wrote on X.
What Are The Upcoming Facilities
New Vaishnavi Bhawan—a lodging facility with family rooms for added comfort.
Exit Track for Seamless Crowd Movement—A pathway aimed at improving safety and managing foot traffic, All-Weather Queue Complex at Darshani Deodi,
Banganga—A shelter for devotees to protect them from adverse weather while ensuring smooth entry to the shrine.
More About Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine
The Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine, located in the Trikuta Hills of Jammu and Kashmir, holds immense significance in Hindu mythology and spirituality. According to legend, the shrine is dedicated to Mata Vaishno Devi, an incarnation of Goddess Durga, who embodies the divine energy (Shakti) of the universe. The story of the shrine dates back to ancient times when Mata Vaishno Devi is believed to have taken residence in the Trikuta Hills while meditating and performing penance.
Historical references to the shrine can be traced to the Mahabharata, where it is believed that Arjuna prayed to Mata Vaishno Devi for victory in battle. Over centuries, the shrine evolved from a hidden cave to one of the most prominent pilgrimage destinations in India.
The modern development of the shrine began in 1986 with the establishment of the Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board, which has since worked tirelessly to improve facilities and ensure a safe, smooth, and spiritually fulfilling experience for pilgrims. Today, the shrine attracts millions of devotees annually, offering them a chance to seek blessings and connect with the divine in the serene surroundings of the Trikuta Hills.