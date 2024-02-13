'Radicalized on Social Media by Pak Handler': Police Arrest Srinagar Man Who Killed 2 From Punjab

Published : 5 hours ago

Updated : 28 minutes ago

IGP Kashmir IGP V K Birdi addressing a presser in Srinagar over killing of Punjab residents

Police in Kashmir claim they have arrested the person who carried out the deadly attack on two Punjab residents on February 7. The attacker, according to police, was "radicalized" on social media by "handlers" from Pakistan.

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir): Jammu and Kashmir Police on Tuesday (February 13) said they have arrested a man in connection with the February 7 killing of two Punjab residents in Srinagar, while claiming the accused's handler in Pakistan "radicalized" him on social media and motivated him to carry out the attack.

Addressing a press conference at the Police Control Room in Srinagar, Inspector General of Police Kashmir Range V K Birdi identified the arrested person as Aadil Manzoor Langoo, a resident of Zaldagar area of Srinagar. "The weapon of offense has also been recovered from the accused," the IGP said.

"Accused was a highly motivated and radicalised individual. His handler in Pakistan radicalized him on social media and motivated him to carry out the terror attack. In furtherance of the conspiracy, the handler provided him with the weapon after which he motivated him to carry out the attack," a police spokesperson said while giving details of the arrest.

On the evening of February 7, suspected militants opened fire upon two workers from Punjab at ShallaKadal area of Shaheed Gunj in Srinagar. Amritpal Singh died on the spot while another person Rohit Masi was rushed to SMHS Hospital and then to SKIMS Soura Srinagar where he later succumbed on February 8.

A case was registered at Police Station Shaheed Gunj in Srinagar and an investigation to nab the attackers was launched. "Srinagar Police, on the basis of technical and field analysis, zeroed in upon certain suspects and later on, based upon clinching evidence collected during investigation, identified and arrested Adil Manzoor Langoo," the spokesperson said.

"Accused was a highly motivated and radicalized individual. His handler in Pakistan radicalized him on social media and motivated him to carry out the terror attack. In furtherance of the conspiracy, the handler provided him (with) the weapon after which he motivated him to carry out the attack," the police spokesperson said.

He said the accused identified his targets and tracked them in the lanes of Shalla Kadal on the fateful day and opened fire upon both of them. "Pertinently, LeT affiliate TR has claimed responsibility for this attack on their social media channel...DIG CKR (Central Kashmir Range) has constituted an SIT headed by SP South for investigation of the case and further investigation is being attended to expeditiously," the spokesperson said.

ADGP (Law and Order), Vijay Kumar, who was also present at the press conference, claimed that 25 local militants and 25-30 non-local militants were active in Jammu and Kashmir as of date. In Srinagar, Moomin Gulzar, who is from Eidgah area of the city and is associated with LeT, was the only active militant in the district, he said.

Kumar said they will take stringent action against those recruiting youth from outside India. "We will take hard action against them, even if they are based outside in Pakistan," he asserted.

