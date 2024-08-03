ETV Bharat / bharat

J&K Police To Strengthen Law Enforcement With 64,000 Investigation Kits and Bomb Disposal Vehicles

Srinagar: The Jammu and Kashmir Police are set to acquire more than 64,000 advanced investigation kits for police stations across the Union Territory, along with two specialised vehicles for the Bomb Disposal Squad, according to officials.

The initiative aims to boost the efficiency and effectiveness of law enforcement in the region. A senior police officer at Jammu & Kashmir Police headquarters, speaking on condition of anonymity to ETV Bharat, stated that the police department plans to acquire 64,530 investigation kits as part of a modernisation. These kits will provide police stations with essential tools and resources for thorough and accurate investigations, including advanced equipment for forensic analysis and evidence collection.

The official highlighted that this initiative will enhance the skill set of police personnel, ensuring they are proficient in using the latest technologies and methodologies in criminal investigations. "Tenders for these kits, issued by the Home Department of Jammu and Kashmir under GEM/2024/B/5227875, began on July 31, 2024, with a bidding deadline of August 21, 2024. The tender covers essential equipment such as Narcotic Field Test Kits, Explosive Test Kits, Ketamine Detection Kits, and comprehensive All-in-One Evidence Kits, totalling 64,530 items."

The official further said, "The financial details include an EMD (Earnest Money Deposit) for each schedule, ranging from Rs 10,000 to Rs 3.50 lakhs, with an ePBG (Electronic Performance Bank Guarantee) set at 3 per cent for 26 months. Estimated bid values range from Rs 16 lakhs to Rs 3.69 crore."