J&K Police Rescue Nine Stranded Passengers at Sinthan Top Amid Snowfall and Slippery Roads in Anantnag

Anantnag: In response to ongoing snowfall and treacherous road conditions, the Anantnag Police swiftly extended assistance to commuters and patients stranded at various locations across the district. The initiative ensured timely relief and safety for those facing challenges due to the adverse weather.

The Anantnag Police successfully rescued nine passengers stranded at Sinthan Top due to heavy snowfall. The incident occurred when a Tavera vehicle travelling from Kishtwar to Daksum skidded into a water drain, leaving its occupants stranded in challenging weather conditions.

The distress call, made by Fayaz Ahmad, a passenger in the vehicle, was promptly acted upon by the Anantnag Police. A Police team, led by SDPO Kokernag and SHO Larnoo, rushed to the spot to assist in the efforts.

Special assistance teams have been deployed at key points throughout the district. These teams are equipped to provide immediate aid to vehicles and commuters impacted by slippery roads and heavy snowfall. The Anantnag Police advises commuters to remain cautious and stay informed about weather conditions when travelling in snow-prone high-altitude areas. The people are advised to exercise caution while travelling in such weather conditions. For emergencies or assistance, citizens are encouraged to Dial 112. Additionally, the Anantnag Police has established 24/7 helpline numbers to cater to those in need during this period.