J&K Police Raids 21 Locations In Kashmir, Including Home of Kandahar Hijack Accused Mushtaq Zargar

J&K Police raided 21 locations, including the Srinagar home of Pakistan-based Al-Umar Chief Mushtaq Zargar, released during the 1999 Kandahar hijack swap.

Jammu & Kashmir Police raids 21 locations in Srinagar on May 1 as part of a crackdown on terror networks and their aides. (File photo: Etv Bharat)
Published : May 2, 2025 at 1:24 AM IST

Srinagar: The house of Pakistan-based Al-Umar Mujahideen Chief Mushtaq Ahmad Zargar was among 21 residences raided by the Police in Kashmir on Thursday. It may be recalled that a designated terrorist, Zargar alias Latrum released alongside Jaish-e-Mohammad Chief Masood Azhar in exchange for passengers of the hijacked Indian Airlines flight (IC 814) at Kahdahar in 1999. He has been based in Pakistan since then.

In 2023, his house at Jamia Masjid in Srinagar was attached by the National Investigation Agency under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA). “The searches were carried out to seize arms, documents, digital devices, etc, with the objective of evidence collection and intelligence gathering to detect and deter any conspiratorial or terrorist activity against the security of the nation,” a Police Officer added.

The crackdown against militants and their aides has been intensified following the Pahalgam attack in which 26 civilians were killed by terrorists. Last week, over 60 residential houses of terror aides, who are accused of providing logistical support to militants in connection with the investigation of several cases registered under the UAPA.

Besides, reports said 1,900 people were detained and questioned across Kashmir since the attack. The searches across multiple locations in Srinagar are aimed at dismantling terrorists' support system, the Police said.

The searches, according to the officer, were conducted following legal procedures in the presence of Executive Magistrates and independent witnesses under the supervision of Police Officers. The police warned that any individual found furthering the agenda of violence, disruption or unlawful activities will face strict legal consequences under the law.

