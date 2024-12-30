ETV Bharat / bharat

J&K Police Attach Properties Worth Rs 1 Crore Under NDPS

The Anantnag Police attached properties worth Rs 1 crore under the NDPS Act to combat the drug menace and dismantle narcotics networks in the region.

In a significant move to curb the drug menace and dismantle narcotics networks, the Anantnag Police attached properties worth Rs 1 crore under the provisions of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act.
The Anantnag police paste an attachment notice on the house of one of the drug peddlers on Monday. (ETV Bharat)
author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : 3 minutes ago

Jammu: In a significant move to curb the drug menace and dismantle narcotics networks, the Anantnag Police attached properties worth Rs 1 crore under the provisions of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act.

Details disclosed by the District Police Headquarters, Anantnag, reveal that the police attached a single-storey residential house and one Kanal of land, valued at Rs 20 lakhs, belonging to Bilal Ahmad Rather, the son of Wali Mohammad Rather, a resident of Nowshera, Srigufwara in Anantnag district. Bilal was implicated in FIR No. 57/2021 under Section 8/18 of the NDPS Act, related to the recovery of a substantial quantity of narcotic substances.

In another case, a residential house on a one-kanal plot of land, worth Rs 40 lakhs, belonging to Mohammad Ashraf Ganaie, the son of Mohammad Ramzan Ganaie, a resident of Sirhama, Srigufwara, has been seized. Ganaie was implicated in FIR No. 99/2021 under the NDPS Act, tied to the recovery of a significant quantity of contraband.

Additionally, a residential house valued at Rs 40 lakhs, owned by Rouf Ahmad Nanda, son-in-law of Gull Mohammad Tantray, a resident of Ainoo, Aishmuqam, has been attached. Nanda was implicated in FIR No. 34/2022 under Sections 8/15-29 of the NDPS Act. The seized properties will remain under the custody of authorities until legal proceedings are concluded. These decisive actions aim to disrupt the financial infrastructure of drug trafficking networks and send a strong message to offenders, according to the police.

Read more: Jammu And Kashmir Police Book Three Drug Peddlers, Habitual Offender

Jammu: In a significant move to curb the drug menace and dismantle narcotics networks, the Anantnag Police attached properties worth Rs 1 crore under the provisions of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act.

Details disclosed by the District Police Headquarters, Anantnag, reveal that the police attached a single-storey residential house and one Kanal of land, valued at Rs 20 lakhs, belonging to Bilal Ahmad Rather, the son of Wali Mohammad Rather, a resident of Nowshera, Srigufwara in Anantnag district. Bilal was implicated in FIR No. 57/2021 under Section 8/18 of the NDPS Act, related to the recovery of a substantial quantity of narcotic substances.

In another case, a residential house on a one-kanal plot of land, worth Rs 40 lakhs, belonging to Mohammad Ashraf Ganaie, the son of Mohammad Ramzan Ganaie, a resident of Sirhama, Srigufwara, has been seized. Ganaie was implicated in FIR No. 99/2021 under the NDPS Act, tied to the recovery of a significant quantity of contraband.

Additionally, a residential house valued at Rs 40 lakhs, owned by Rouf Ahmad Nanda, son-in-law of Gull Mohammad Tantray, a resident of Ainoo, Aishmuqam, has been attached. Nanda was implicated in FIR No. 34/2022 under Sections 8/15-29 of the NDPS Act. The seized properties will remain under the custody of authorities until legal proceedings are concluded. These decisive actions aim to disrupt the financial infrastructure of drug trafficking networks and send a strong message to offenders, according to the police.

Read more: Jammu And Kashmir Police Book Three Drug Peddlers, Habitual Offender

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

JK POLICEATTACH PROPERTIESWORTH RS 1 CROREJK POLICE ATTACH PROPERTIES

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Shyam Benegal: A Unique Voice of Indian Cinema

Kashmir’s Cosy Love Affair With Kangri, The Ultimate Winter Darling Beating Modern Gadgets

Exclusive | Sania Mirza: "I Was Not Put On The Earth To Just Hit Tennis Balls"

Bride, Groom, Spy: Indians Hire Wedding Detectives To Verify Prospective Spouse, Sons Or Daughters-in-law

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.