J&K Police Attach Properties Worth Rs 1 Crore Under NDPS

The Anantnag police paste an attachment notice on the house of one of the drug peddlers on Monday. ( ETV Bharat )

Jammu: In a significant move to curb the drug menace and dismantle narcotics networks, the Anantnag Police attached properties worth Rs 1 crore under the provisions of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act.

Details disclosed by the District Police Headquarters, Anantnag, reveal that the police attached a single-storey residential house and one Kanal of land, valued at Rs 20 lakhs, belonging to Bilal Ahmad Rather, the son of Wali Mohammad Rather, a resident of Nowshera, Srigufwara in Anantnag district. Bilal was implicated in FIR No. 57/2021 under Section 8/18 of the NDPS Act, related to the recovery of a substantial quantity of narcotic substances.

In another case, a residential house on a one-kanal plot of land, worth Rs 40 lakhs, belonging to Mohammad Ashraf Ganaie, the son of Mohammad Ramzan Ganaie, a resident of Sirhama, Srigufwara, has been seized. Ganaie was implicated in FIR No. 99/2021 under the NDPS Act, tied to the recovery of a significant quantity of contraband.