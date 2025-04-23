J&K Police Announces Rs 20 Lakh Cash Reward For Info On Pahalgam Terror Attack Perpetrators

Srinagar: The Jammu and Kashmir Police on Wednesday announced a cash reward worth Rs 20 lakh for a breakthrough to any information leading to the neutralisation of the terrorists involved in the 'cowardly' terror attack on civilians in Pahalgam.

The Jammu and Kashmir police said that the identity of the informer would be kept "strictly secret." Additionally, the Jammu and Kashmir police provided the contact numbers of the Senior Superintendent of Police, Anantnag and the Anantnag Police Control Room (PCR). Meanwhile, Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah has called for an all-party meeting on April 24 in the aftermath of the Pahalgam terror attack in the valley. As per the invite letter released by CM Abdullah, the meeting will be held at 3 pm at the Sher-i-Kashmir International Conference Centre (SKICC) in Srinagar.

"I write to you with a heavy heart, in the aftermath of the horrific attack that took place in Pahalgam yesterday. The lives lost and the anguish inflicted upon innocent citizens have deeply shaken nave deeply shaken us all. This is not merely a tragedy for a region or a party--It is a wound upon the very soul of Jammu and Kashmir," the CM said. CM Omar Abdullah said a joint condemnation of the terror attack in Pahalgam, along with the current situation in the region, will be discussed in the meeting.

Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi chaired a meeting of the Cabinet Committee on Security (CCS) on Wednesday, hours after he returned to the national capital after cutting short his visit to Saudi Arabia. The CCS meeting was held a day after the dastardly terror attack on tourists in Pahalgam in Jammu and Kashmir. The meeting was attended by Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar.

Earlier in the day, Rajnath Singh expressed deep sorrow over the loss of innocent lives in the recent terror attack in Pahalgam and vowed the government's determination to punish the perpetrators of the terror attack. He said those involved will soon see a loud and clear response.

"I want to repeat India's resolve against terrorism. We have a policy of zero tolerance towards terrorism... I want to assure the countrymen that the government will take every necessary step. We will not only reach the perpetrators of this act but also the actors behind the scenes... The accused will soon see a loud and clear response, I want to assure the country," he said at an event here."We lost many innocent lives in the cowardly act in Pahalgam. We are deeply distressed. I express my condolences to the families who lost their loved ones...," Singh said.