Jammu Kashmir: LG Orders Opening Of 'Buried' Cases For Families Of Terror Victims

Srinagar: The Jammu and Kashmir administration has ordered the reopening of 'buried' cases of those who lost their lives to terrorist attacks in the last three decades.

The directions follow Lieutenant Governor (LG) Manoj Sinha's meeting with the families of civilians killed by the terrorists in the Valley on Sunday, as part of the Centre's initiative to enable families shattered by terrorism to share their pain and expose the conspiracies of the terror ecosystem.

The event, organised by 'Save Youth, Save Future Foundation', saw over 80 families from three districts of south Kashmir, including Anantnag, Kulgam and Shopian, which had emerged as the epicentre of militancy until 2019. Official data suggests that over 40,000 people, including civilians, security personnel and even children, lost their lives to terrorism since militancy erupted in the Valley in 1989.

However, officials find that FIRs were not filed in the majority of cases, leaving the families without any viable option to claim a job on compassionate grounds under the rules. Now, Sinha has directed deputy commissioners and senior superintendent of police (SSP) to reopen cases which were "deliberately buried and file an FIR and ensure jobs are provided to Next of Kin (NoKs) on priority".

The families of the victims have been told to submit their claim to the concerned deputy commissioner with a deadline of 30 days for processing job appointment and financial assistance. The LG has directed for reclaiming of properties of these families that were grabbed by terrorists or their sympathisers.

He was chairing a meeting in the presence of top bureaucrats and police officials, including J&K director general of police (DGP) Nalin Prabhat. "Every possible assistance would be provided to the victims' families, and culprits roaming free will be brought to justice," Sinha added.

Two special cells will be set up in the LG secretariat and the chief secretary's office to address the concerns of these families. A toll-free number should also be provided for the assistance of victims' families, Sinha said.

The officials were also directed to identify those from the terror ecosystem who were involved in the killing of Kashmiris and are working in the government sector now.

Besides financial assistance under the MUDRA scheme, handholding must be extended to the family members willing to float their self-employment ventures, Sinha told officials.

Meanwhile, J&K Police has set up a cell at the District Police Office Awantipora to facilitate the registration of grievances by families affected by terrorism. The individuals have been told to reach out from Monday to Saturday between 10 AM to 6 PM.