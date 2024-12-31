ETV Bharat / bharat

J&K MP Writes To Gadkari Urging Change In Expressway Plan

Jugal Kishore Sharma wants to restrict the Delhi-Amritsar-Katra Expressway to IMS Station in Katra instead of Tarakote Marg factoring in the losses of Karta residents.

A file photo of BJP MP Jugal Kishore Sharma
A file photo of BJP MP Jugal Kishore Sharma (ANI)
By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : 45 minutes ago

Jammu: BJP MP Jugal Kishore Sharma has written to Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways, Nitin Gadkari, requesting the proposed Delhi-Amritsar-Katra Expressway be restricted to the Intermodal Station (IMS) in Katra, instead of extending to the Tarakote Marg.

In his letter, dated December 28, 2024, Sharma highlighted the concerns of over one lakh residents of Katra, a major pilgrimage town, over the economic and social implications of extending the expressway to Tarakote Marg. He emphasised that the extension would bypass the existing local markets in Katra, Banganga and Charanpaduka, resulting in significant economic losses and affecting the livelihood of local shopkeepers and residents.

He also pointed out that the direct route to Tarakote Marg would lead to a decline in footfall in Katra's markets, depriving pilgrims of the local hospitality and cultural experiences the town is known for.

" The whole market of Katra, Banganga and Charanpaduka got neglected and pilgrims will also lack the local hospitality of the people," the letter reads.

Furthermore, he elaborated on the dissatisfaction over the issue which has led to widespread protests and hunger strikes among the youth and residents of Katra. "The whole Karta is on roads and youths are on hunger strike from so many days (sic)," the letter states.

Urging Gadkari's intervention, Sharma requested the suspension of plans to extend the expressway to Tarakote Marg and urged the authorities to restrict the project to IMS Station to safeguard the interests of the local population.

