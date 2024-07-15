Jammu And Kashmir: Mourners Wave Palestinian Flags, Raise Anti-US Slogan During Muharram Procession in Srinagar

Srinagar: A day after the Jammu and Kashmir LG administration for the second consecutive year permitted the 8th Muharram procession to be taken out along the traditional route in Srinagar, the procession, which marks a significant observance in the Islamic calendar, saw mourners on Monday start from Guru Bazar in the Karan Nagar area and conclude at Dalgate.

Mourners Wave Palestinian Flags, Raise Anti-US Slogan During Muharram Procession in Srinagar (ETV Bharat)

Despite these stipulations, mourners were observed waving Palestinian flags and chanting slogans calling for an end to the suffering in Gaza and surrounding areas.



The administration, led by District Magistrate Srinagar Bilal Mohi-Ud-Din Bhat, imposed several conditions to ensure the event proceeded smoothly and without incident. According to the order, participants were instructed not to engage in any activity that could compromise the state's security and sovereignty. Additionally, they were prohibited from displaying flags or symbols that could be deemed provocative or affiliated with banned organizations.



They also raised slogans against the United States and Israel. Several mourners expressed solidarity with the oppressed, drawing parallels to Imam Hussain's legacy of standing up for the downtrodden.



"We carry forward the message of Imam Hussain, who always stood for justice and the oppressed," a mourner said. Echoing his thoughts, other mourners also appealed to the administration to permit the 10th Muharram procession in the city, assuring they would maintain safety and cleanliness throughout the event.



Meanwhile, traffic police issued an advisory to ensure the smooth flow of vehicles and ease of movement for the general public and motorists during the Muharram procession. According to the advisory, traffic will be restricted from Karan Nagar towards Jehangir Chowk via Shaheed Gunj/Tankipora from 5:00 AM to 8:00 AM.



Additionally, the advisory read that there will be no traffic movement from Jahangir Chowk-M.A Road up to the Dalgate-Badyari stretch from 5:00 AM until the procession concludes. Traffic coming from Batamaloo, Secretariat, and Rambagh towards M.A Road will be diverted to Residency Road via Hari Singh High Street from 5:00 AM until the end of the procession.



Speaking on the security and other arrangements, IGP Kashmir V.K. Birdi said foolproof measures have been taken to ensure a peaceful Muharram procession.



"Personnel have been deployed along the route to ensure no unfortunate incidents take place. Police have also set up stalls for the refreshment of the mourners," he said.



In a similar vein, Divisional Commissioner Kashmir Vijay Kumar Bidhuri claimed that this time the arrangements have been made much better than before. "It happened all because of the synergy between security forces, the administration, other departments, and the public," he said.



Muharram processions had been banned in Srinagar since the 1990s, a measure lifted by the LG administration in 2023. This decision was met with praise from the Kashmiri Shia community, who have long advocated for the right to hold these religious observances.



Muharram, the first month of the Islamic calendar, is a period of mourning for Shia Muslims, commemorating the martyrdom of Imam Hussain, the grandson of the Prophet Muhammad, at the Battle of Karbala in 680 AD. The observance is marked by processions, prayers, and acts of charity, reflecting themes of sacrifice, justice, and resistance against tyranny.