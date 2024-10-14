ETV Bharat / bharat

J&K Medical Paper Leak Scam: ED Attaches Rs 1.31 Crore Worth Properties

The Enforcement Directorate has attached four immovable properties valued at over Rs 1 crore in connection with the 2012 JKCET medical question paper leak case.

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : 42 seconds ago

J&K Medical Paper Leak Scam: ED Attaches Rs 1.31 Crore Worth of Properties
Enforcement Directorate (ETV Bharat)

Srinagar: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has attached four immovable properties valued at over Rs 1 crore in connection with the 2012 Jammu and Kashmir Common Entrance Test (JKCET) medical question paper leak case.

In a statement posted on X, formerly known as Twitter, the ED said it has provisionally attached properties worth Rs 1.31 crore under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), 2002.

The agency further said, "The assets belong to Sajad Hussain Bhat, Mohammad Amin Ganie, Suhail Ahmad Wani, and Shabir Ahmad Dar, and are located in Srinagar and surrounding areas."

The ED’s action stems from its investigation into the infamous 2012 JKCET question paper leak, which involved fraudulent access to the medical entrance exam.

