J&K: 1,000 women deliver babies in ambulances en route to hospitals

Srinagar : While women usually deliver babies in hospitals or homes, but in Jammu and Kashmir 1,000 women have delivered inside ambulances when they were being shifted to hospitals. All these women had normal deliveries inside these ambulances and the deliveries were assisted by the trained staff deployed inside them.

The 108 ambulance service was launched in 2020 by the Jammu and Kashmir administration under the National Health Mission in public private partnership with BGV Ltd, a private company which provides different services to public sector across India. This ambulance service is free for patients across Jammu and Kashmir and people just have to dial 108 in case of medical emergencies. This service is available in all districts of the State. All sections of the people have been availing themselves of these services all across the State.

Mushtaq Ahmad, Project Manager for 108 service for the BGV Ltd told ETV Bharat that of these 1,000 deliveries, 807 were done inside the ambulances and remaining 193 were assisted by the staff in their homes. "All the women and their babies survived. This service has saved many lives in last three years," Ahmad said. He said that the service transported 2 lakh 71 thousand patients to healthcare centers and saved lives.