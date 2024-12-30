J&K: Kashmir’s Vital Link Mughal Road Reopens In Record Time, Boosts Tourism And Trade

Shopian: In a historic first, snow clearance on the iconic Mughal Road from Heerpora to Peer Ki Gali in south Kashmir Shopian district was completed in less than three hours on Sunday.
The 84-kilometre highway, which connects Kashmir to the rest of India, was blocked on Friday due to heavy snowfall. At least 1.5 to 3 feet of snow had accumulated on the road between Heerpora and Peer Ki Gali.
Given the importance of the route for residents and businesses, Deputy Commissioner Shopian, Shahid Salim Dar, personally monitored the snow clearance operations of the Mechanical Engineering Department (MED) and completed the 35-kilometre stretch of the road in less than three hours.
“This is an achievement because clearing this crucial task in a few hours has set a new benchmark for efficiency. Previously, the snow-clearance operations would take 5-10 days,” Suhail Ahmad, a resident of Heerpora, said.
Another local, Nazir, termed the development “magical,” praising the efforts of workers and officials, including the DC and his team.
“They have worked tirelessly since Friday and skipped weekend holidays despite the chilling cold. We even saw them eating on the roadside while working to open the road,” he said.
Boost To Business And Tourism
The timely action and snow clearance have brought relief to traders and transport sectors as December is the peak season for tourists to arrive in Kashmir to witness the winter season, especially snowfall.
“A large number of youths rely on roadside stalls and small businesses along the Mughal Road, making it a lifeline for them,” said Suhail. “When the road is closed, people lose business, so the immediate action has restored our hopes,” he noted.
Many residents and traders have urged authorities to ensure the opening of the road on both sides of the highway, including from the Poonch side, for the smooth travel of locals and tourists.
The Mughal Road is known as a natural and historic route with much significance vis-à-vis the region's socio-economic growth.
