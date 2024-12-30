ETV Bharat / bharat

J&K: Kashmir’s Vital Link Mughal Road Reopens In Record Time, Boosts Tourism And Trade

Shopian: In a historic first, snow clearance on the iconic Mughal Road from Heerpora to Peer Ki Gali in south Kashmir Shopian district was completed in less than three hours on Sunday.

The 84-kilometre highway, which connects Kashmir to the rest of India, was blocked on Friday due to heavy snowfall. At least 1.5 to 3 feet of snow had accumulated on the road between Heerpora and Peer Ki Gali.

Given the importance of the route for residents and businesses, Deputy Commissioner Shopian, Shahid Salim Dar, personally monitored the snow clearance operations of the Mechanical Engineering Department (MED) and completed the 35-kilometre stretch of the road in less than three hours.

Men and machinery on job to clear snow on Mughal Road (ETV Bharat)

“This is an achievement because clearing this crucial task in a few hours has set a new benchmark for efficiency. Previously, the snow-clearance operations would take 5-10 days,” Suhail Ahmad, a resident of Heerpora, said.

Another local, Nazir, termed the development “magical,” praising the efforts of workers and officials, including the DC and his team.