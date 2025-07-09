J&K HC Acquits Udhampur Man In 13-year-old Murder Case

Srinagar: Revisiting a 13-year-old murder case, the Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh High Court has set aside the conviction of a Udhampur resident who had been sentenced to life imprisonment for allegedly murdering his wife by attacking her with a sickle and setting her on fire.

The division bench of Justices Shahzad Azeem and Sindhu Sharma held, "Our conscious does not allow us to buy the version of the prosecution witnesses. Because if any person were subjected to such a gruesome assault, then in all probability, he would raise a hue and cry, struggle and try to escape. The genesis of the crime had been suppressed, and the prosecution's story becomes highly doubtful given this omission on the part of the prosecution."

"...it appears improbable to assault the deceased with two weapons of offence and simultaneously to pour kerosene oil on the deceased. Particularly when Prosecution witness, Des Raj, who was shown to be 17 years old… was also present," the bench said in its 43-page judgement.

Maan Chand, who was accused of killing his wife, Kanta Devi, in the early hours of October 27, 2012, was convicted by the Principal Sessions Judge Udhampur in December 2015 under section 302 (murder) of the Ranbir Penal Code (RPC), the criminal code of the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir, named after Maharaja Ranbir Singh. The judgment was subject to confirmation by the High Court, and the appeal had been pending since 2017.

According to the prosecution, Maan Chand was suspecting his wife of infidelity as he was working as a labourer in Katra. The trial court accepted the version of Des Raj, the deceased's brother, who claimed he witnessed both the assault and the burning. But the High Court took a different view.

"The trial court somewhere missed taking note as to what happened to the baby who was said to have sustained burn injuries on the back," the judges observed. "...but neither provided medical treatment nor a slight attempt was made that if accused was the author of the crime and was present on the spot, why he did not make an effort to evacuate his two-and-a-half-year-old son from the raging flames," is said.

The court highlighted that Des Raj's statements deviated from his written complaint. In the report, he said the accused set the bedding on fire, while he claimed in court that the accused poured kerosene on Kanta Devi and ignited her near the door. "There is a contradiction between the two versions and the manner of commission of offence as sought to be projected by the prosecution," the judgment stated. "This fact also casts doubt on the prosecution's story that only two family members — Ravi Kumar and Rajinder Kumar — had come, even after knowing about such a gruesome murder," it added.

The court found it highly doubtful that the accused alone could assault his wife for "two to three hours" while pinning down her brother and setting her ablaze without any resistance or cries for help. "It runs in diametrically opposite direction to the natural human behaviour," the judges wrote, noting that while the accused allegedly wielded a sickle and a wooden staff, the forensic expert himself admitted in the court, "It is not possible to get clear finger impressions like Questioned prints - Q1 and Q2 - from sickle (Dharath). "The seized Dharat has a rough surface, so clear impressions... cannot be lifted from such a surface," he added.

The autopsy was not conducted at a hospital, but at the victim's house. The doctor, Dr Din Mohd, claimed the post-mortem report was written after consulting Parikh's Medical Jurisprudence and issued 22 days later. "He could not produce any proof. The post-mortem report becomes doubtful as the ordinary human memory goes. It is not possible to remember the dimensions of the alleged injuries as have been... numbering around 15 internal and external injuries," the court noted.

Crucially, the doctor was never shown the alleged weapons to determine whether the injuries could have been caused by them. The High Court cited binding Supreme Court judgments requiring such corroboration. The court expressed anguish that key eyewitnesses were given up by the prosecution without explanation. "The prosecution has given up eye witnesses, Rajinder Kumar and Mansa Ram (Chowkidar). The prosecution has attributed a specific motive for the crime, but failed to prove it," the judges wrote.

The High Court also found conflicting testimonies about the arrest of the accused. While the investigation officer, Vikram Kumar, claimed Maan Chand was arrested on October 29, 2012, the accused, and the victim's sister, Poli Devi, said he was already in custody on October 27. "Police had arrived at 9 am. The accused was in the room, who was handcuffed by the police," Poli Devi testified.

The delay in forwarding the FIR to the magistrate — explained as a result of the weekend — was also slammed. "The justification given by the prosecution regarding the delay in the FIR reaching the Magistrate is neither convincing nor acceptable," the judges quoted from the Supreme Court.

In a ruling rooted in constitutional safeguards and citing several precedents, the High Court said, "Once the Court has come to a finding that the prosecution has suppressed the genesis and origin of the occurrence, and also failed to explain the injuries on the person of the accused... the accused is entitled to the benefit of doubt." Quoting the Supreme Court's principle, it said, "Ten guilty persons should escape, than that one innocent suffer."

Setting aside the conviction, the court said, "We are unable to concur with the findings of the trial court... which are staring at the heavy burden cast on the prosecution to prove the guilt beyond a shadow of doubt to rebut the presumption of innocence. The accused cannot be sent behind bars by curtailing his liberty based on such fragile prosecution evidence. While giving the benefit of doubt, we allow this appeal and set aside the judgment of the trial court. The appellant is acquitted of the charge. He shall be set at liberty forthwith, if not required in any other case," the court ruled.