J&K Govt Releases 2025 Holiday List, Excludes Sheikh Abdullah's Birth Anniversary And Martyrs' Day

Srinagar: The Jammu and Kashmir government on Sunday released a list of 28 official holidays for the upcoming year, but the name of National Conference founder Sheikh Muhammad Abdullah does not figure on the list despite his party in the government. The list of holidays was changed by the LG administration in 2020 after the abrogation of Article 370 and downgrading of Jammu and Kashmir State into a Union Territory. Among the holidays cancelled from the list were NC's founder and former Prime Minister of Jammu and Kashmir Sheikh Muhammad Abdullah's birthday and Martyrs' Day.

Popularly known as Sher-e-Kashmir, Sheikh Abdullah's birth anniversary (December 5, 1905) was observed as a holiday every year in the erstwhile state, while July 13 was observed as Martyrs' Day. Both days were state holidays. July 13 was commemorated as Martyrs' Day to mark the 1931 uprising when the people of Kashmir rebelled against Dogra autocracy, and in retaliation, the Maharaja's forces fired on and killed many civilians. After the end of the Maharaja's rule, this day was declared a state holiday in remembrance of the martyrs.

J&K Govt Releases 2025 Holiday List, (ETV Bharat)

On December 4 this year, the ruling party, National Conference, had pitched for restoring December 5 as a holiday to honour their founder. Many leaders from the party, including its general secretary and legislator Ali Muhammad Sagar, had demanded the restoration of December 5 as an official holiday.

NC's provincial president Showkat Mir told ETV Bharat on December 5 that the ruling party will restore the party founder's birth anniversary and Martyrs; Day. “We have promised to restore them, but no decision has been taken yet because of a lack of clarity over business rules about the powers of the Lieutenant Governor. We will declare two important days as holidays,” Mir had said. However, the 2025 list does not figure any of the two holidays. Sources said that the cabinet had submitted a proposal to the LG for reinstating Sheikh's holiday, but the LG hasn't accepted the proposal yet. NC spokespersons were not available for their comments.