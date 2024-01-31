J&K Govt Bans Nichrome Coil-Based Gadgets to Resolve Power Supply Crisis

Srinagar : As people in Jammu and Kashmir union territory grapple with an acute power crisis during freezing cold, the administration has banned Nichrome Coil based gadgets to save electricity. Several steps were initiated as the State is faced with a deficit in supply and generation of electricity.

Kashmir Power Distribution Corporation Limited (KPDCL), which distributes electricity to consumers in Kashmir valley, today issued an order asking traders to stop selling Nichrome Coil based heating gadgets or face action.

Citing an old order which was issued by the BJP-PDP government in February 2018, the KPDCL said that a complete ban has been imposed on manufacture or import or transport or sale or purchase or use of Nichrome Coil-based crude heaters, boilers and steamers as the same do not conform to the required specifications of BIS or International Electro-Technical Commission.

The KPDCL has launched a major crackdown in the valley during winter on consumers resorting to "power theft" by hooking and has imposed more than Rs 100 crore fine. The corporation also seized nichrome based heating gadgets from them when the people were faced with power crisis and freezing cold of harsh winter.

The KPDCL said despite seizures, the consumers buy fresh Nichrome coil based crude gadgets from the market where these are easily available, and revert to misusing electricity.

Following this, Managing Director KPDCL Mussaratul Islam has asked all the officials to permanently remove the availability of Nichrome Coil based heaters, boilers and steamers from the markets and traders dealing in electrical equipment and items.

"They shall be advised not to procure and sell any Nichrome Coil based heating gadgets, failing which the same shall be seized. You are also advised to approach the concerned District Administration for ensuring compliance of the orders passed by the Government," he said.

Jammu and Kashmir, particularly the Kashmir valley has been facing acute power shortages during winter months due to less generation of hydropower from the government owned projects and also higher consumption of electricity during winter. The previous regimes would purchase power from private companies and from neighbouring northern grid.

Political parties have accused the present LG administration of "delayed power purchase" which aggravated the crisis. Last month, the administration said that due to winter, the power generation capacity has dropped to around 200 MW in winters from the existing total installed generation capacity of 3,500 MW by UT-owned plants and from central sector plants.

"UT Administrative Council has accorded procurement of 500 MW of firm power from thermal generators for which the PPA signing is in process," said the government in a statement after it signed agreement to sell electricity of under construction Rattle power project with Rajasthan government. The administration has also blamed the consumers of not paying power bills which left the state starved of funds to purchase electricity from private companies.

The administration has faced backlash from political parties and consumers for curtailing power supply for longer durations in both metered and non-metered areas.