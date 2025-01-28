J&K Farmers Reap High Profit From Strawberry Cultivation

Jammu: Strawberry cultivation is picking up pace in the Arnia sector near the international border of Jammu and Kashmir. The focus of farmers in border areas was rice cultivation, but due to the awareness of the horticulture department, they have switched to cultivating strawberries and reaping more profits.

The climatic conditions in Jammu have provided ample opportunities for the farmers to take up strawberry farming as a sustainable alternative. Farmers in the villages on the Arnia border are happy with the bumper strawberry harvest this year.

"Strawberries, a high-value crop with a short harvesting cycle, have proven to be a game-changer for the farmers of Jammu and the fruit is consumed raw due to its characteristic aroma, bright red colour, juicy texture and sweetness. It is also used in preparing packaged foods like jam, ice cream, juices, milkshakes, pies and chocolates, which increases its market value around the year. We are happy to see its yields and I request other farmers to focus more on strawberry farming," Ravi Kant, a farmer, said.

Chaman Lal Sharma, director of horticulture, told ETV Bharat that for the past few years, farmers have been interested in cultivating strawberries in the Jammu division on 100 acres and they are cultivating it.

He explained that one kanal of land requires 3,000 strawberry plants, which can fetch ₹80,000 to ₹1 lakh. "We have trained the farmers to cultivate strawberries in small land parcels. But now, it has spread to 100 hectares in the Jammu division," Sharma added.

Sharma further said the plantation of strawberries starts between October and mid-November and dissolved fertiliser is supplied to crops through an irrigation system. The plants start bearing fruits in December-January while harvesting is done till mid-April. The mango or apple orchards are also cultivating strawberries in between the standing trees, he added.

"With strawberries being a high-value and short-duration crop, farmers are taking to strawberry cultivation in this region, which is yielding good fortunes and providing ample employment opportunities to local youths. The central and J&K governments are extending loans and technical handholding to attract them to farming," Sharma said.