ETV Bharat / bharat

J&K Farmers Reap High Profit From Strawberry Cultivation

Horticulture director Chaman Lal Sharma said strawberry farming has spread to 100 acres in Jammu division and farmers can earn up to Rs 1 lakh.

A famers checks on the strawberry plants.
A famers checks on the strawberry plants. (ETV Bharat)
author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : Jan 28, 2025, 8:03 PM IST

Jammu: Strawberry cultivation is picking up pace in the Arnia sector near the international border of Jammu and Kashmir. The focus of farmers in border areas was rice cultivation, but due to the awareness of the horticulture department, they have switched to cultivating strawberries and reaping more profits.

The climatic conditions in Jammu have provided ample opportunities for the farmers to take up strawberry farming as a sustainable alternative. Farmers in the villages on the Arnia border are happy with the bumper strawberry harvest this year.

"Strawberries, a high-value crop with a short harvesting cycle, have proven to be a game-changer for the farmers of Jammu and the fruit is consumed raw due to its characteristic aroma, bright red colour, juicy texture and sweetness. It is also used in preparing packaged foods like jam, ice cream, juices, milkshakes, pies and chocolates, which increases its market value around the year. We are happy to see its yields and I request other farmers to focus more on strawberry farming," Ravi Kant, a farmer, said.

Chaman Lal Sharma, director of horticulture, told ETV Bharat that for the past few years, farmers have been interested in cultivating strawberries in the Jammu division on 100 acres and they are cultivating it.

He explained that one kanal of land requires 3,000 strawberry plants, which can fetch ₹80,000 to ₹1 lakh. "We have trained the farmers to cultivate strawberries in small land parcels. But now, it has spread to 100 hectares in the Jammu division," Sharma added.

Sharma further said the plantation of strawberries starts between October and mid-November and dissolved fertiliser is supplied to crops through an irrigation system. The plants start bearing fruits in December-January while harvesting is done till mid-April. The mango or apple orchards are also cultivating strawberries in between the standing trees, he added.

"With strawberries being a high-value and short-duration crop, farmers are taking to strawberry cultivation in this region, which is yielding good fortunes and providing ample employment opportunities to local youths. The central and J&K governments are extending loans and technical handholding to attract them to farming," Sharma said.

Also Read:

  1. 2-Day Conclave To Be Held To Boost Investment, Promote Sustainable Farming Practices In NER States
  2. Andhra CM To Meet Bill Gates, Several Global Executives In Davos

Jammu: Strawberry cultivation is picking up pace in the Arnia sector near the international border of Jammu and Kashmir. The focus of farmers in border areas was rice cultivation, but due to the awareness of the horticulture department, they have switched to cultivating strawberries and reaping more profits.

The climatic conditions in Jammu have provided ample opportunities for the farmers to take up strawberry farming as a sustainable alternative. Farmers in the villages on the Arnia border are happy with the bumper strawberry harvest this year.

"Strawberries, a high-value crop with a short harvesting cycle, have proven to be a game-changer for the farmers of Jammu and the fruit is consumed raw due to its characteristic aroma, bright red colour, juicy texture and sweetness. It is also used in preparing packaged foods like jam, ice cream, juices, milkshakes, pies and chocolates, which increases its market value around the year. We are happy to see its yields and I request other farmers to focus more on strawberry farming," Ravi Kant, a farmer, said.

Chaman Lal Sharma, director of horticulture, told ETV Bharat that for the past few years, farmers have been interested in cultivating strawberries in the Jammu division on 100 acres and they are cultivating it.

He explained that one kanal of land requires 3,000 strawberry plants, which can fetch ₹80,000 to ₹1 lakh. "We have trained the farmers to cultivate strawberries in small land parcels. But now, it has spread to 100 hectares in the Jammu division," Sharma added.

Sharma further said the plantation of strawberries starts between October and mid-November and dissolved fertiliser is supplied to crops through an irrigation system. The plants start bearing fruits in December-January while harvesting is done till mid-April. The mango or apple orchards are also cultivating strawberries in between the standing trees, he added.

"With strawberries being a high-value and short-duration crop, farmers are taking to strawberry cultivation in this region, which is yielding good fortunes and providing ample employment opportunities to local youths. The central and J&K governments are extending loans and technical handholding to attract them to farming," Sharma said.

Also Read:

  1. 2-Day Conclave To Be Held To Boost Investment, Promote Sustainable Farming Practices In NER States
  2. Andhra CM To Meet Bill Gates, Several Global Executives In Davos

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

ALTERNATIVE FARMINGARNIA SECTORJAMMU HORTICULTURE DEPTHIGH VALUE CROPSTRAWBERRY CULTIVATION IN JK

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

National Girl Child Day Special Interview: How First Indian Woman Paralympic Deepa Malik Proved Ability Can Outshine Disability

AI To Affordable Care, What India’s Healthcare Sector Is Hoping For In The Union Budget 2025

Whatever Was Done In Galwan Shouldn’t Get Repeated: Army Chief

IMDb's 20 Most Anticipated Films of 2025: Salman's Sikandar or Yash Starrer Toxic, Which One Topped the List?

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2025 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.