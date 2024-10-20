ETV Bharat / bharat

J&K Congress Leaders Reject Internal Committee to Probe Poll Debacle, Demand AICC Investigation

Srinagar: A day after the Congress president of the Jammu and Kashmir unit set up a fact-finding committee to probe the reasons behind the party's debacle in Assembly elections, dozens of leaders of the Pradesh Congress Committee (PCC) on Sunday rejected it and demanded the central leadership to investigate.

The committee was set up by the Pradesh Congress Committee (PCC) president Tariq Karra on Thursday after the Congress managed to win only six seats in Muslim-populated constituencies of the Kashmir Valley and one seat of Rajouri while getting routed in Hindu-populated constituencies in the Jammu province.

The committee to be headed by PCC chief spokesperson and former MLC Ravinder Sharma had to find facts of its poll debacle and submit its report within 30 days.

"In a significant development within the Jammu and Kashmir Congress, senior party leaders and office bearers convened an emergency meeting today to conduct a comprehensive review of the party's recent electoral performance. The high-level meeting, attended by senior leaders, JKPCC Vice Presidents, JKPCC, General Secretaries, JKPCC Secretaries, District Presidents, Working Presidents and other senior leaders and senior office bearers, unanimously rejected the fact-finding committee constituted by the current PCC president (Tariq Karra)," a statement issued by the leaders said.

Confirming the holding of the meeting, senior vice-president of PCC and former MLC GN Monga said the leaders rejected the fact-finding committee constituted by the Pradesh Congress Committee president.

"According to the constitution of the Congress, a state president cannot constitute a fact-finding committee. The committee can only be constituted by the Central Congress leadership and its members must be from the central team," Monga told ETV Bharat.