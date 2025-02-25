J&K CM Abdullah Questions Selective Interpretation Of Article 370, Saying Provision Linked To Plebiscite

Srinagar: Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah questioned the narrative surrounding Article 370 being temporary and transitional.

In an interview with a news channel, he pointed out the selective interpretation of Article 370 being temporary and transitional saying the provision was linked to a promise of a plebiscite.

"You talk about Article 370 being temporary and transitional. But why was it temporary? What was the transitional status linked to? Why don't you talk about that? A promise of plebiscite was made to the people of Jammu & Kashmir," retorted Abdullah.

The Chief Minister said that Jammu and Kashmir's accession to India was permanent and so were the conditions and the framework that enabled it.

Abdullah argued that both aspects must be treated equally rather than one being considered permanent and the other temporary. In the meantime, a controversy erupted after the Chief Minister in the same interview linked Hurriyat Conference chairman Mirwaiz Umar Farooq’s security to a decline in separatist activities since the abrogation of Article 370 in 2019.

But his remarks drew strong reactions from Mirwaiz as well as the ruling National Conference’s political opponents. "The nonsensical comment of Mr @OmarAbdullah - who as someone holding a post of responsibility is assumed to talk sense, ascribing motives to the security provided to Mirwaiz Umar Farooq, knowing fully well the circumstances, is highly regrettable and in very bad taste," said Mirwaiz in a post of X.

Mirwaiz said that the "irresponsible comments betray the commentators insecurities and further disillusionment among the already beleaguered and repressed people regarding him and his mindset".

Peoples Conference chairman Sajad Lone too reacted saying he may have millions of disagreements with Mirwaiz but "that his father was martyred is a reality". "You know what your statements mean. Your mention of so called security for Mirwaiz is what we know as —— speak to kill—- in the last 3 decades," Lone said.

"You always had one of the highest security covers’ in India. And does it behoove you to act like a white-collar killer and make statements which greatly increase the threat perception of a person. Loose talk. Cruel talk. Killer talk," he added.