J&K Chief Minister Omar Abdullah Meets Amit Shah in Delhi

New Delhi: Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Omar Abdullah met Home Minister Amit Shah in New Delhi on Wednesday evening and discussed the law and order situation of the Union Territory.

According to the sources, Abdullah also raised the issue of restoring Statehood to J&K. In fact, the recent cabinet meeting of the new government in J&K has authorized the chief minister to take up the matter with the central government.

Besides raising the issue with Shah, chief minister Abdullah will also raise the issue with Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Abdullah is likely to meet Modi in New Delhi on Thursday.

This is the first official visit to the newly elected chief minister of J&K Omar Abdullah to the national capital.

The Jammu and Kashmir Cabinet passed a resolution on October 17, urging the union government to restore statehood to Jammu and Kashmir.

During his meeting with Shah, the chief minister also discussed in detail about the law and order situation of the UT. According to the sources, Abdullah has asked for more security forces and all possible help from the Centre to maintain law and order in the UT besides launching an offensive against the terrorist outfits.

The meeting between Abdullah and Shah took place days after a dastardly terror attack in Ganderbal district of J&K killed seven people including one doctor and six construction workers engaged in a tunnel construction site.

The Resistance Front (TRF), an offshoot of Pakistan based Lashkar e Taiba (LeT) claimed responsibility for the attack. Following the terror attack that took place on Sunday evening, Chief Minister Abdullah has asked all the security agencies to remain on alert to avert more such terror incidents.