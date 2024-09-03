ETV Bharat / bharat

J&K Assembly Polls: Hakeem Mohammad Yaseen Declares Rs 7.19 Crore Assets, No Vehicles

Srinagar: Hakeem Mohammad Yaseen, a seasoned politician in Jammu and Kashmir, has declared assets totalling over Rs 7.19 crore in his election affidavit as he campaigns in the Khan Sahib and Charar-e-Shareef constituencies from where he was contesting in the upcoming Jammu and Kashmir Assembly elections. At 76, Yaseen, founder and chairman of the Jammu and Kashmir Peoples Democratic Front (Secular), brings a wealth of political experience to the table, marked by both achievements and controversies.

Yaseen, who has completed elementary education, reported holding Rs 40,000 cash. His spouse possesses gold and jewellery worth Rs 28 lakhs. The couple's total savings, excluding cash, are Rs 5.32 lakhs for Yaseen and Rs 31.22 lakhs for his spouse. Notably, Yaseen does not own any vehicles and neither he nor his spouse has any outstanding loans. Their immovable assets are valued at Rs 7.14 crore for Yaseen and Rs 72 lakhs for his spouse.

Yaseen's political career began with his election as an independent candidate from Khan Sahib in 2002, followed by successful re-elections in 2008 and 2014. He founded the Jammu and Kashmir Peoples Democratic Front (Secular) prior to the Assembly elections in 2008 and contested under the "cup and saucer" symbol. This election, Yaseen is contesting from both Khan Sahib and Charar-e-Shareef, aiming to broaden his influence.

Throughout his career, Yaseen has served in key ministerial roles, including Minister for Power, Minister for Food, Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs and Revenue Minister. His tenure as Minister for Food, Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs was marred by corruption allegations, including claims of favouritism in wheat grinding contracts and improper allocation of evacuee property during his time as Revenue Minister. Yaseen has consistently denied any wrongdoing related to these allegations.