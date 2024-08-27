J&K Assembly Polls 2024: Omar, Sagar, Gul In National Conference's Second List

Srinagar: The Jammu and Kashmir National Conference (JKNC) released its second list of candidates for the upcoming Assembly elections on Tuesday, featuring prominent figures Omar Abdullah, Ali Mohammad Sagar and Mubarak Gul.
Omar Abdullah, the former Chief Minister of Jammu and Kashmir, will contest from Ganderbal. Abdullah, a significant figure in regional politics for over two decades, hinted at his candidacy for the upcoming polls on Monday.
Ali Mohammad Sagar, a veteran politician with a history of serving in various ministerial roles within the Jammu and Kashmir government, will run from Khanyar. Mubarak Gul, who has previously held ministerial positions and been actively involved in regional politics, will contest from Eidgah.
In its second list, the party has announced a total of 32 candidates, including Salman Ali Sagar for Hazratbal, Abdul Raheem Rather for Char-I-Sharief and Shameema Firdous for Habba Kadal. Ahsan Pardesi will run for Lal Chowk, while Mushtaq Guroo has been tapped in for Chanapora. Tanvir Sadiq will be the party's candidate for Zadibal.
In addition to these high-profile names, the party has nominated Saif-Ud-Din Bhat for Khan Sahib and Ali Mohammad Dar for Chadoora. Er. Khursheed will run from Gulabgarh (ST), Yashu Vardhan Singh from Kalakote-Sunderbani and Surinder Chowdary from Nowshera.
The party has also selected Javid Chowdary for Budhal (ST), Ajaz Ahmad Jan for Poonch Haveli, Javid Rana for Mendhar (ST) and Javid Mirchal for Karnah. Mir Saifullah will contest from Trehgam, while Nasir Aslam Wani (Sogami) is set to run from Kupwara. Qaiser Jamsheed Lone will contest from Lolab and Chowdary Mohammad Ramzan will run from Handwara.
Irshad Rasool Kar will be the candidate for Sopore, Javid Ahmad Dar for Rafiabad and Dr Sajad Shafi Uri for Uri. Javid Hussain Beigh will contest from Baramulla, Farooq Ahmad Shah from Tangmarg and Javid Reyaz Bedar from Pattan. Hilal Akbar Lone will run from Sonawari and Nazir Ahmad Gurezi will contest from Gurez (ST). Finally, Ajay Kumar Sadhotra will represent the party in Jammu North.
With the Assembly elections set to commence on September 19, the National Conference is fielding candidates in 51 constituencies, while its alliance partner Congress will contest in 32 seats. Additionally, one seat each has been allocated to the CPI (M) and the Panthers Party. There will also be 'friendly' contests in five seats between the INDIA bloc partners.
