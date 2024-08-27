ETV Bharat / bharat

J&K Assembly Polls 2024: Omar, Sagar, Gul In National Conference's Second List

Omar Abdullah, the former Chief Minister of Jammu and Kashmir, will contest from Ganderbal in Jammu and Kashmir Assembly polls. ( ETV Bharat )

Srinagar: The Jammu and Kashmir National Conference (JKNC) released its second list of candidates for the upcoming Assembly elections on Tuesday, featuring prominent figures Omar Abdullah, Ali Mohammad Sagar and Mubarak Gul.

Omar Abdullah, the former Chief Minister of Jammu and Kashmir, will contest from Ganderbal. Abdullah, a significant figure in regional politics for over two decades, hinted at his candidacy for the upcoming polls on Monday.

Ali Mohammad Sagar, a veteran politician with a history of serving in various ministerial roles within the Jammu and Kashmir government, will run from Khanyar. Mubarak Gul, who has previously held ministerial positions and been actively involved in regional politics, will contest from Eidgah.

In its second list, the party has announced a total of 32 candidates, including Salman Ali Sagar for Hazratbal, Abdul Raheem Rather for Char-I-Sharief and Shameema Firdous for Habba Kadal. Ahsan Pardesi will run for Lal Chowk, while Mushtaq Guroo has been tapped in for Chanapora. Tanvir Sadiq will be the party's candidate for Zadibal.

In addition to these high-profile names, the party has nominated Saif-Ud-Din Bhat for Khan Sahib and Ali Mohammad Dar for Chadoora. Er. Khursheed will run from Gulabgarh (ST), Yashu Vardhan Singh from Kalakote-Sunderbani and Surinder Chowdary from Nowshera.