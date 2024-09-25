ETV Bharat / bharat

J&K Assembly Elections | Voting Begins In Phase 2 Amid Tight Security

An elderly voter casts his vote through the postal ballot under the 'voting from home' facility for the Jammu and Kashmir Assembly elections ( ANI )

Srinagar (Jammu & Kashmir): Voting for the second phase of the Jammu and Kashmir Assembly elections started under a multi-layered security cover. Around 25.78 lakh voters will decide the fate of 239 candidates across 26 constituencies in six districts, including prominent politicians like Omar Abdullah, Ravinder Raina, Altaf Bukhari, and Khursheed Alam.

In the Kashmir Division, 15 constituencies are up for contest across Ganderbal, Srinagar, and Budgam districts. Key areas include Hazratbal, Ganderbal, Khanyar, and Budgam. In the Jammu Division, 11 constituencies, including Gulabgarh (ST) and Rajouri (ST), span across the Reasi, Rajouri, and Poonch districts. Constituencies along the Line of Control (LoC), such as Kalakote-Sunderbani and Thannamandi (ST), are seen as strategically significant in this phase.

A total of 25.78 lakh voters — comprising 13.12 lakh male voters, 12.65 lakh female voters, and 53 third-gender voters — are eligible to vote. Youth participation is notable, with 1.2 lakh first-time voters aged 18 to 19, alongside 19,201 persons with disabilities (PwDs) and 20,880 senior citizens aged above 85.