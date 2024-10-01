ETV Bharat / bharat

J&K Assembly Elections: Polling For Intense Final Battle Underway; Political Heavyweights, Former Ministers In Fray

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir): Polling for the third and final phase of Jammu and Kashmir's Assembly elections began on Tuesday morning, with more than 39.18 lakh voters deciding the fate of 415 candidates in at least 40 constituencies.

Security has been beefed up across these areas with a multi-layered cover for smooth conduct and incident-free voting. Polling stations opened at 7 AM across 5,060 locations, including 240 special polling stations designated for specific voter needs.

In the final round of polling, Kashmir has 16 seats, Jammu province has 24, seven constituencies along the Line of Control (LoC), and five at Pakistan's international border are up for grabs.

Know About Constituencies

The Election Commission of India (ECI) reported that the eligible voter base comprises 20,09,033 men, 19,09,130 women, and 57 individuals from the third gender. At least 1,94,000 voters are first-timers, aged 18-19, along with 35,860 specially-abled individuals and 32,953 elderly voters, aged over 85. Meanwhile, special polling stations have been established, including 50 "Pink" booths managed by women.

Among the constituencies in the Kashmir division are Karnah, Trehgam, Kupwara, Lolab, Handwara, Langate, Sopore, Rafiabad, Uri, Baramulla, Gulmarg, Wagoora-Kreeri, Pattan, Sonawari, Bandipora, and Gurez (ST).

In the Jammu division, voters are electing representatives for Udhampur West, Udhampur East, Chenani, Ramnagar (SC), Bani, Billawar, Basohli, Jasrota, and several others.

Faceoff Between BJP And Other Parties

As the final phase unfolds, some notable contests are anticipated, particularly in the Kashmir region, where the National Conference (NC), the People's Democratic Party (PDP), and the People's Conference (PC) are engaged in intense rivalries. Security measures have been heightened ahead of the elections, with police actively monitoring the situation in the region.

In the Kashmir Division's 16 constituencies, the contest is similarly fierce. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has fielded candidates in five seats, Congress in five, while the National Conference (NC) is running in 13 seats. The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), led by former Chief Minister of J&K Mehbooba Mufti, is contesting 15 seats.