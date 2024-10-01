ETV Bharat / bharat

J&K Assembly Elections: Polling For Intense Final Battle Underway; Political Heavyweights, Former Ministers In Fray

The third and final phase of the Jammu and Kashmir Assembly elections began on Tuesday. This round features 415 candidates including political heavyweights, former ministers, legislators and bureaucrats in the fray. More than 39.18 lakh voters will decide their fate in at least 40 constituencies.

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir): Polling for the third and final phase of Jammu and Kashmir's Assembly elections began on Tuesday morning, with more than 39.18 lakh voters deciding the fate of 415 candidates in at least 40 constituencies.

Security has been beefed up across these areas with a multi-layered cover for smooth conduct and incident-free voting. Polling stations opened at 7 AM across 5,060 locations, including 240 special polling stations designated for specific voter needs.

In the final round of polling, Kashmir has 16 seats, Jammu province has 24, seven constituencies along the Line of Control (LoC), and five at Pakistan's international border are up for grabs.

Know About Constituencies

The Election Commission of India (ECI) reported that the eligible voter base comprises 20,09,033 men, 19,09,130 women, and 57 individuals from the third gender. At least 1,94,000 voters are first-timers, aged 18-19, along with 35,860 specially-abled individuals and 32,953 elderly voters, aged over 85. Meanwhile, special polling stations have been established, including 50 "Pink" booths managed by women.

Among the constituencies in the Kashmir division are Karnah, Trehgam, Kupwara, Lolab, Handwara, Langate, Sopore, Rafiabad, Uri, Baramulla, Gulmarg, Wagoora-Kreeri, Pattan, Sonawari, Bandipora, and Gurez (ST).

In the Jammu division, voters are electing representatives for Udhampur West, Udhampur East, Chenani, Ramnagar (SC), Bani, Billawar, Basohli, Jasrota, and several others.

Faceoff Between BJP And Other Parties

As the final phase unfolds, some notable contests are anticipated, particularly in the Kashmir region, where the National Conference (NC), the People's Democratic Party (PDP), and the People's Conference (PC) are engaged in intense rivalries. Security measures have been heightened ahead of the elections, with police actively monitoring the situation in the region.

In the Kashmir Division's 16 constituencies, the contest is similarly fierce. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has fielded candidates in five seats, Congress in five, while the National Conference (NC) is running in 13 seats. The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), led by former Chief Minister of J&K Mehbooba Mufti, is contesting 15 seats.

Key Candidates In Final Phase

Voters are casting their ballots today for constituencies that include critical contests such as NC's Javaid Mirchal versus People Conference (PC)'s Dr. Naseer Awan in Karnah. Mirchal aims to leverage his previous experience as a Member of the Legislative Council (MLC) against Awan, who has the backing of prominent PC politicians.

In Handwara, PC chief and former minister Sajad Lone faces off against veteran legislator Choudhary Ramzan of NC in a race that has garnered significant attention following Lone's previous victory over Ramzan in the 2014 elections.

Other key contests include NC's former minister Nasir Sogami against Sajad Lone in Kupwara, and a triangular battle in Lolab featuring PDP's Waqar Khan, NC's Qaisar Jamsheed Lone, and PC's Mudasir Akbar Shah.

The Sopore segment showcases a friendly contest between NC and Congress candidates, while in Uri, independent candidate Taj Mohidin seeks to reclaim his political standing against NC's Dr. Sajjad Shafi.

Fierce Battle Expected In Jammu

In the Jammu Division, the BJP is vying for all 24 seats in this election phase, while the Congress is contesting in 19 constituencies. The NC, which has formed a pre-poll alliance with Congress, is only fielding candidates in five seats, with a notable exception being Nagrota, where the NC and Congress are engaged in a "friendly contest." Both parties are also backing Harshdev Singh of the J&K National Panthers Party in Chenani.

Prominent candidates include former ministers Tara Chand from Chhamb, Mula Ram from Marh, and Ajay Sadhotra from Jammu North. In the highly competitive Jammu South-RS Pura seat, voters will choose between Congress's Raman Bhalla, DPAP's Choudhary Gharu Ram, and BJP's Dr. Narinder Singh Raina.

Other significant contenders include former legislator Devender Singh Rana, who is contesting Nagrota for the BJP, as well as former legislators Rajiv Sharma (BJP) from Chhamb, Shivdev Singh (Independent) from Jammu North, and Balbir Singh (Congress) from Jasrota.

