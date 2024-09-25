ETV Bharat / bharat

J&K Assembly Elections: Over 54% Turnout in Peaceful Second Phase, Says CEO P K Pole

Voters wait in queues to cast their votes for the second phase of the Jammu and Kashmir Assembly elections, at Habak Shanpora Hazratbal, in Srinagar on Wednesday ( ANI )

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir): The second phase of polling for the Jammu and Kashmir Assembly elections recorded a tentative voter turnout of over 54.11% on Wednesday, as voters across 26 constituencies actively participated in the electoral process. According to officials, the polling was conducted smoothly with no significant disruptions, aside from minor incidents involving arguments between voters.

Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) P K Pole addressed the media in Srinagar after the polls, sharing provisional voter turnout figures. He noted that the 54.11% turnout was based on early reports, with final numbers expected to rise as voting continued in some areas, including Hazratbal and Reasi.

"The polling was overall peaceful. Some stray incidents like arguments took place, but there is no need for re-poll anywhere," Pole stated, emphasising the largely calm nature of the elections.

A key highlight of this phase was the presence of a 16-member delegation of foreign envoys, who observed the election process firsthand. Their visit marked a historic moment, as it was the first time international observers were allowed to witness elections in the region since the insurgency erupted in the late 1980s.

The decision to allow foreign envoys to observe the polls was met with criticism from certain political circles. Former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Omar Abdullah criticised the visit of a foreign delegation to Jammu and Kashmir, calling it "not the right thing."

He stated that the Centre has consistently disregarded the foreigners' observations on Jammu and Kashmir, asserting that the region is an internal issue of India.