J&K Assembly Elections 2024: NC's Eidgah Candidate Mubarak Gul Declares Assets Worth Rs 6.8 Crore

Srinagar: With the second phase of the Jammu and Kashmir Assembly elections slated for September 25, the Jammu and Kashmir National Conference (JKNC) candidate Mubarak Gul has disclosed assets totalling over Rs Rs 6.8 crore in his election affidavit. His spouse, Shahnaz Gul, has assets amounting to Rs 2.18 crore.

Mubarak Gul, 73, has provided a detailed breakdown of his wealth in his election affidavit filed on Monday. He reports holding Rs 30,000 in cash. His movable assets include a Maruti 800 valued at Rs 2 lakhs, a Maruti Baleno worth Rs 2.5 lakhs and significant savings and investments totalling Rs 2.65 crore.

The total value of his movable assets comes to Rs 2.67 crore. In addition, Gul's immovable assets are valued at Rs 4.12 crore. Combining these figures, Gul's total assets amount to approximately Rs 6.8 crore.

According to his affidavit, his wife Shahnaz Gul's assets include Rs 40,000 in cash. Her movable assets, including gold and jewellery, are valued at Rs 68 lakhs. Her immovable assets are reported to be worth Rs 1.48 crore. The combined value of her assets is Rs 2.17 crore.

Gul, who is vying for re-election to the Legislative Assembly from the Eidgah constituency, has an extensive political career that includes significant roles such as serving as the Speaker of the Jammu and Kashmir Legislative Assembly from 2013 to 2015 and acting as an advisor to former Chief Minister Omar Abdullah. His political journey began in 1976 as a councillor and he has been elected to the Jammu and Kashmir Legislative Assembly on multiple occasions: first in 1983, and subsequently in 1996, 2002, 2008 and 2014.

