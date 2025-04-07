ETV Bharat / bharat

J&k: Amit Shah Hands Over Job Offer Letters To Kin Of 10 Martyred Policemen, Engineer

Jammu: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Monday met the families of 10 police personnel and an engineer who lost their lives in various terror attacks in Jammu and Kashmir over the past year and handed over job appointment letters to the next of kin, officials said.

The minister, who is on a three-day visit to the Union Territory, met the families at Raj Bhavan here, they said.

Among the families who met the Union minister were the next of kin of four policemen who recently sacrificed their lives in a fierce gunfight with Pakistani terrorists in Kathua district.

A massive search operation has been underway in the forest area of the district since March 23 when police and other security forces intercepted a group of five terrorists who had infiltrated from across the International Border in the Hiranagar sector.