ETV Bharat / bharat

J&K Police Intensify Crackdown On Terror Associates After Pahalgam Attack; 13 Houses Searched In Srinagar

Jammu and Kashmir Police intensified searches in Srinagar after the Pahalgam attack, targeting alleged terror associates to dismantle the supporting infrastructure of proscribed outfits.

ss
Jammu & Kashmir Police conduct searches at multiple locations in Srinagar as part of a crackdown on terror associates following the Pahalgam attack. (ETV Bharat)
author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : May 6, 2025 at 12:57 AM IST

1 Min Read

Srinagar: Continuing its crackdown against alleged terrorist associates of proscribed terrorist outfits after the Pahalgam terrorist attack on tourists, Jammu and Kashmir Police intensified searches across multiple locations in the summer capital.

The police said in a statement that they carried out searches across the city on Monday in 13 houses of the terror associates as part of their investigation into cases registered under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA). The aim was to dismantle terror-supporting infrastructure in the district.

The searches were conducted in accordance with proper legal procedures in the presence of Executive Magistrates and independent witnesses under the supervision of police officers. They were carried out to seize arms, documents and digital devices with the objective of evidence collection and intelligence gathering to detect and deter any conspiratorial or terrorist activity against the security of the nation, it said.

“This decisive action of Jammu & Kashmir Police aims to dismantle the terrorist ecosystem in Jammu and Kashmir by identifying and taking legal action against individuals engaged in such anti-national and criminal activities,” police said.

The police warned that any individual found furthering the agenda of violence, disruption, or unlawful activities will face strict legal consequences under the law.

Following the Pahalgam terrorist attack on tourists in which 26 civilians were killed, the police launched a massive crackdown in the Valley and, according to reports, detained 2,800 suspected individuals and booked 90 persons under the Public Safety Act (PSA).

Read more: Jammu Kashmir Govt, LG Again At Loggerheads Over Business Rules; Clarity 'Very Soon', Says NC

Srinagar: Continuing its crackdown against alleged terrorist associates of proscribed terrorist outfits after the Pahalgam terrorist attack on tourists, Jammu and Kashmir Police intensified searches across multiple locations in the summer capital.

The police said in a statement that they carried out searches across the city on Monday in 13 houses of the terror associates as part of their investigation into cases registered under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA). The aim was to dismantle terror-supporting infrastructure in the district.

The searches were conducted in accordance with proper legal procedures in the presence of Executive Magistrates and independent witnesses under the supervision of police officers. They were carried out to seize arms, documents and digital devices with the objective of evidence collection and intelligence gathering to detect and deter any conspiratorial or terrorist activity against the security of the nation, it said.

“This decisive action of Jammu & Kashmir Police aims to dismantle the terrorist ecosystem in Jammu and Kashmir by identifying and taking legal action against individuals engaged in such anti-national and criminal activities,” police said.

The police warned that any individual found furthering the agenda of violence, disruption, or unlawful activities will face strict legal consequences under the law.

Following the Pahalgam terrorist attack on tourists in which 26 civilians were killed, the police launched a massive crackdown in the Valley and, according to reports, detained 2,800 suspected individuals and booked 90 persons under the Public Safety Act (PSA).

Read more: Jammu Kashmir Govt, LG Again At Loggerheads Over Business Rules; Clarity 'Very Soon', Says NC

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

JK POLICE INTENSIFY CRACKDOWNON TERROR ASSOCIATESAFTER PAHALGAM ATTACK13 HOUSES SEARCHED IN SRINAGAR2800 SUSPECTED INDIVIDUALS DETAINED

Quick Links / Policies

For any inquiries, please reach us at contactus@etvbharat.com

Featured

Fighting Two Battles, Asansol's Thoibi Loses Life, Wins The Other Topping Class 10 Exams With 674 Marks

Till Death Do Us Part: Bengal Youth Marries Lover On Bier

Are Plants Kept In Quarantine For Years? Yes, The Hidden Battle Scientists Fight To Save Orchards in Himachal

Only For The Goddess: No Sindoor, Conch Bangles, Anklets For Women Of Servitor Community In Odisha Village

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2025 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.