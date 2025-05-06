ETV Bharat / bharat

J&K Police Intensify Crackdown On Terror Associates After Pahalgam Attack; 13 Houses Searched In Srinagar

Jammu & Kashmir Police conduct searches at multiple locations in Srinagar as part of a crackdown on terror associates following the Pahalgam attack. ( ETV Bharat )

Srinagar: Continuing its crackdown against alleged terrorist associates of proscribed terrorist outfits after the Pahalgam terrorist attack on tourists, Jammu and Kashmir Police intensified searches across multiple locations in the summer capital.

The police said in a statement that they carried out searches across the city on Monday in 13 houses of the terror associates as part of their investigation into cases registered under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA). The aim was to dismantle terror-supporting infrastructure in the district.

The searches were conducted in accordance with proper legal procedures in the presence of Executive Magistrates and independent witnesses under the supervision of police officers. They were carried out to seize arms, documents and digital devices with the objective of evidence collection and intelligence gathering to detect and deter any conspiratorial or terrorist activity against the security of the nation, it said.

“This decisive action of Jammu & Kashmir Police aims to dismantle the terrorist ecosystem in Jammu and Kashmir by identifying and taking legal action against individuals engaged in such anti-national and criminal activities,” police said.