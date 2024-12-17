IYC Holds Protest Against Removal Of Photo Of Pak Surrendering Before India From Army HQ

New Delhi: The Indian Youth Congress (IYC) on Monday held a protest against the alleged removal of the photograph of Pakistan surrendering before India in 1971 from the Army headquarters. Several Youth Congress members, who participated in the protest, raised slogans carrying that iconic picture of the surrender.

IYC national president Uday Bhanu Chib in a statement said the 1971 war is the biggest victory of the Indian Army. "Around 93,000 Pakistani soldiers surrendered before India, but on Vijay Diwas a memorable picture related to this victory was removed from the Army Headquarters. This is a very serious matter and today the people of the country want to know why this was done," Chib claimed.

Earlier on Monday, Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra claimed in the Lok Sabha that a photograph of Pakistan surrendering before India has been removed from the Army headquarters. In her Zero Hour reference, she said the picture has been removed on Monday, which also happens to be Vijay Diwas.

Vijay Diwas is celebrated every year on December 16 to commemorate India's victory over Pakistan in the 1971 war. The war also resulted in the liberation of Bangladesh.