It's Necessary To Get The Master Key Of Power For The Development Of 'Bahujans': Mayawati

Lucknow: BSP Supremo and four-time Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh Mayawati paid tribute to BSP's founder leader Kanshi Ram on his 91st birth anniversary.

Kanshi Ram was an iconic leader who united the Dalit community and disrupted the political equation of the entire Hindi Belt. Mayawati said that BSP is working day and night to fulfill his dreams by following the path shown by him.

BSP supremo in her post on X said that Kanshi Ram was in favor of ending poverty, unemployment, exploitation, oppression, casteism and communal violence in the Bahujan society.

In a post on Saturday morning, Mayawati wrote that BSP has offered salutations, garlands and tributes to the founder of Bahujan Samaj Party, Kanshi Ram, on his birth anniversary today across the country and is thankful to everyone from the bottom of its heart for the resolution to strengthen his social change and economic liberation movement with body, mind and money.

"To liberate the Bahujan Samaj from immense poverty, unemployment, exploitation, oppression, backwardness, casteism, communal violence and tension etc., it is necessary to obtain the master key of power by understanding the power of their precious vote, only this may help the Bahujan Society to overcome all obstacles and make themselves capable," said Mayawati.

She further said that the vast population of Uttar Pradesh has experienced that the iron lady leadership of BSP believes more in action than in words. During its rule, it has brought good days for the Bahujans by bringing about their all-round development. Whereas most of the talks and claims of the government of other parties are baseless and deceptive, she added.

Meanwhile, Vishwanath Pal, Uttar Pradesh BSP chief, told ETV Bharat that meetings were held at the zonal level to celebrate and discuss the thoughts of Kanshi Ram.

"It was the responsibility of all political parties to uplift every section of society, but unfortunately, before the arrival of BSP in 1984, many communities did not get political representation. For this, I thank Manyavar Kanshi Ram and Behenji (Mayawati), as today people from all communities celebrate Kanshi Ram's birth anniversary," said Pal.