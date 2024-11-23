ETV Bharat / bharat

It's A Clean Sweep For Congress In Karnataka Bypolls, Wins Three Assembly Seats

Bengaluru: The Congress party registered a clean sweep in the recent Karnataka by-elections, securing victories in Sandur, Shiggaon and Channapatna constituencies. This triumph, seen as a significant boost for Congress ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, underscores the party's effective campaigning and strategic voter engagement.

Constituency-wise results

Sandur: Congress candidate E Annapurna won with a margin of 93,616 votes defeating BJP's Bangaru Hanumanthu, who garnered 83,967 votes.

Shiggaon: Yasir Ahmed Khan Pathan of Congress secured a narrow victory, obtaining 1,00,756 votes, edging past BJP’s Bharath Bommai, who secured 87,308 votes.

Channapatna: CP Yogeeshwara of Congress triumphed with 1,12,642 votes, leaving JD (S)'s Nikhil Kumaraswamy behind with 87,229 votes.

Key Factors Behind the Victory

Unified Leadership: Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar led the party's campaign with a clear focus on welfare-driven governance and grassroots mobilisation. Their leadership played a pivotal role in rallying party workers and gaining voters' trust.

Welfare Schemes: Congress’s pro-people initiatives, such as the 'Gruha Lakshmi' scheme, providing free electricity and development projects aimed at development of rural areas, resonated strongly with the electorate.

Rejection of BJP’s Narrative: Minister Zameer Ahmed Khan's remarks ignored

Despite BJP and JD (S) highlighting alleged scams, including MUDA and Valmiki, voters appeared to prioritise Congress’s welfare schemes over these claims. Similarly, attempts by BJP to use polarising issues, such as Minister Zameer Ahmed Khan's remarks in Channapatna, failed to sway the electorate.

Anti-Incumbency Sentiment: Dissatisfaction with the BJP’s state governance, coupled with infighting among its ranks, helped Congress secure an edge in these elections.

Localised campaign strategy: Congress avoided personal attacks on national leaders and instead concentrated on addressing local issues and concerns, striking a chord with the voters.