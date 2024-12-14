ITBP Platoons Deployed In Badrinath, Kedarnath Dhams

Rudraprayag: The Kedarnath and Badrinath Dhams got additional layers of security with the deployment of one ITPB platoon in each of them. The temples, administered by the Badrinath-Kedarnath Temple Committee (BKTC), are also secured by police and BKTC personnel.

After the installation of gold plates in the sanctum sanctorum of the temples, in 2022, BKTC president Ajendra Ajay wrote a letter to the Centre requesting the deployment of ITPB personnel during winters-- the time when the temples remain closed to devotees. In repose, the Home Ministry deploys ITPB to the temples in every winter closure.

Gold plates were placed in the boundary walls around the phallus, the canopy and the interior walls.

Rudraprayag Superintendent of Police Akshay Prahlad Konde said ten police personnel were already deployed for the security of Kedarnath Dham. Now, ITBP personnel have also been deployed by the central government for additional security in the temple premises. Arrangements for their stay and food have been made.

Konde further said these days, the reconstruction of the footpath to Kedarnath is going on in the Dhams in which more than 350 workers are engaged. The company assigned to the work made arrangements for warm clothes and other safety equipment for the workers. The present weather in the Dhams is sunny which is adding to the construction work.