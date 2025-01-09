ETV Bharat / bharat

ITBP Jawan Dies Under Suspicious Circumstances In Greater Noida

The deceased has been identified as Sajjan Singh, 59, who was posted as an Assistant Sub-Inspector in the 39th battalion of ITBP.

ITBP Jawan Dies Under Suspicious Circumstances In Greater Noida
Representational Image (ETV Bharat)
author img

By PTI

Published : 1 hours ago

Greater Noida: A jawan from the 39th battalion of the Indo-Tibetan Border Police Force (ITBP) died under suspicious circumstances in a toilet of a complex set up by the battalion in Greater Noida, police said on Thursday.

The deceased has been identified as Sajjan Singh (59), who was posted as an Assistant Sub-Inspector in the 39th battalion of ITBP, located in the Surajpur police station area.

Surajpur police station in-charge, Inspector Vinod Kumar, said that Singh had gone to the toilet this morning and was later found dead there under suspicious circumstances.

He added that upon receiving the information, the police reached the spot, took possession of the body and sent it for post-mortem. While Singh's family has been informed, the exact cause of death will be determined only after the post-mortem report is received, Kumar said.

Greater Noida: A jawan from the 39th battalion of the Indo-Tibetan Border Police Force (ITBP) died under suspicious circumstances in a toilet of a complex set up by the battalion in Greater Noida, police said on Thursday.

The deceased has been identified as Sajjan Singh (59), who was posted as an Assistant Sub-Inspector in the 39th battalion of ITBP, located in the Surajpur police station area.

Surajpur police station in-charge, Inspector Vinod Kumar, said that Singh had gone to the toilet this morning and was later found dead there under suspicious circumstances.

He added that upon receiving the information, the police reached the spot, took possession of the body and sent it for post-mortem. While Singh's family has been informed, the exact cause of death will be determined only after the post-mortem report is received, Kumar said.

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

INDO TIBETAN BORDER POLICE FORCENCR JAWAN DEATH

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Kashmir Is Freezing But Why Is the Snow In Valley Melting Then? Expert Answers

TN CM Stalin Announces $1-Million Prize For Deciphering Indus Script

Exclusive | Adding Different Types Of Variations To His Bowling Has Helped Bumrah Get Wickets; Opines His Childhood Coach Kishor Trivedi

Shyam Benegal: A Unique Voice of Indian Cinema

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2025 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.