ITBP Detects 19 Vulnerable Spots Along India-China Border

New Delhi: At a time when climate activist Sonam Wangchuk, organised a Delhi march demanding inclusion of Ladakh in the Sixth Schedule of the Constitution, one of the major border guarding agencies, Indo Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) in an internal report highlighted 19 vulnerable spots along the China frontier from Ladakh to Arunachal Pradesh which can be used by the Chinese People's Liberation Army (PLA) for its incursion attempt into India.
The ITBP report, which has been submitted to the Union Home Ministry, has been viewed by ETV Bharat. In fact, PLA had in the past attempted transgressions in some of these 19 spots. A senior official from the ITBP said that the report has been prepared with inputs taken from its intelligence wing.
"The spots from Ladakh to Arunachal Pradesh could witness transgression by the PLA," the official said. The ITBP, according to the official, have already sent additional reinforcement to these high-altitude 19 sensitive spots to fortify India's positions.
ITBP, being the first line of defence, guards the 3,488-km-long China frontier that runs along Ladakh, Uttarakhand, Himachal Pradesh, Sikkim, and Arunachal Pradesh.
On many previous occasions, the Indian border guarding agencies have thwarted the PLA's attempt to transgress into India. In 2020, the Indian and Chinese armies were locked in a border standoff in eastern Ladakh where the PLA tried to alter the unmarked LAC.
In fact, following the Ladakh incident, the Indian Army and ITBP, have been building new border posts besides bolstering operational and infrastructure capabilities at these sensitive spots to prevent any possible incursion.
"The ground situation in eastern Ladakh and Arunachal Pradesh is very tense. The Army and ITBP are keeping a tight vigil with surveillance cameras at forward border posts in high-altitude areas," the official said.
The Centre has also initiated the Vibrant Village Programme (VVP) in 2023 to develop selected villages along India's borders with China.
For accomplishing these tasks, the government had proposed an outlay of Rs 4,800 crores to be spent over five years (2022–23 to 2025–26). Of the earmarked amount, Rs 2,500 crores will be spent exclusively on building roads and the rest will be spent on other infrastructure.
In the Union Budget 2024, the Centre allocated Rs 1,050 crores for the VVP for the financial year 2024–25.
Sonam Wangchuk, has been demanding the inclusion of Ladakh in the Sixth Schedule of the Constitution so that its land and culture can be protected from "all forms of transgression".
"Whether it's Ladakh, or Arunachal Pradesh, all are strategically located places for India. The government should definitely give much more attention to protect the land from all forms of transgression," President of the Ladakh Buddhist Association (LBA), Chering Dorjay Lakruk told ETV Bharat.
The BJP MP from Arunachal Pradesh, Tapir Gao on many occasions flagged such concern involving Chinese transgression into the Indian territory.
"The PLA always tries to take possession of Indian territory. However, due to the alertness of the Indian Army, they (PLA) failed in their motive," Gao said.
As per the report, the People's Liberation Army, in the recent past reportedly entered at least 60 kilometers inside Indian territory in Arunachal Pradesh, camping in the Kapapu area in the Anjaw district for some time. However, there was no official comment from the authorities in India on the issue.