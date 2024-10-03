ETV Bharat / bharat

ITBP Detects 19 Vulnerable Spots Along India-China Border

New Delhi: At a time when climate activist Sonam Wangchuk, organised a Delhi march demanding inclusion of Ladakh in the Sixth Schedule of the Constitution, one of the major border guarding agencies, Indo Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) in an internal report highlighted 19 vulnerable spots along the China frontier from Ladakh to Arunachal Pradesh which can be used by the Chinese People's Liberation Army (PLA) for its incursion attempt into India.

The ITBP report, which has been submitted to the Union Home Ministry, has been viewed by ETV Bharat. In fact, PLA had in the past attempted transgressions in some of these 19 spots. A senior official from the ITBP said that the report has been prepared with inputs taken from its intelligence wing.

"The spots from Ladakh to Arunachal Pradesh could witness transgression by the PLA," the official said. The ITBP, according to the official, have already sent additional reinforcement to these high-altitude 19 sensitive spots to fortify India's positions.

ITBP, being the first line of defence, guards the 3,488-km-long China frontier that runs along Ladakh, Uttarakhand, Himachal Pradesh, Sikkim, and Arunachal Pradesh.

On many previous occasions, the Indian border guarding agencies have thwarted the PLA's attempt to transgress into India. In 2020, the Indian and Chinese armies were locked in a border standoff in eastern Ladakh where the PLA tried to alter the unmarked LAC.

In fact, following the Ladakh incident, the Indian Army and ITBP, have been building new border posts besides bolstering operational and infrastructure capabilities at these sensitive spots to prevent any possible incursion.

"The ground situation in eastern Ladakh and Arunachal Pradesh is very tense. The Army and ITBP are keeping a tight vigil with surveillance cameras at forward border posts in high-altitude areas," the official said.

The Centre has also initiated the Vibrant Village Programme (VVP) in 2023 to develop selected villages along India's borders with China.