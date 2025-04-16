ETV Bharat / bharat

Dy PM Tajani's Visit Marks 'Important Milestone' In Italy-India Ties; Tech, Innovation Came In Focus

New Delhi: The recent visit of Italian Deputy Prime Minister Antonio Tajani to India marked an "important milestone" in Italy-India ties, bolstering bilateral cooperation in a range of areas including trade and investment, science and technology, and innovation.

The Italian Embassy in New Delhi in a statement shared some of the high points of the visit from April 11-12, including the signing of a raft of agreements and Tajani's meeting with Indian leaders during which he expressed commitment to work towards strengthening and expanding the foundations of the strategic partnership between the two countries.

"The visit to New Delhi by Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Antonio Tajani and Minister for University and Research Anna Maria Bernini, which concluded on April 12, marked an important milestone in the relationship between Italy and India and in the implementation of the joint Strategic Action Plan signed by Prime Ministers Meloni and Modi last November," it said.

During his visit, Tajani had called on President Droupadi Murmu and met External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar. "Italy and India are united by deep bonds of friendship, shared values, and a close political dialogue. My commitment is to work towards strengthening and expanding the foundations of the strategic partnership between our countries," Tajani said during his meeting with President Murmu.

At the heart of the visit was the intensification of political dialogue -- with numerous institutional visits already carried out or planned -- and economic and scientific cooperation, with a strong emphasis on innovation, said the statement dated April 14. "India plays a crucial role in global affairs," Tajani noted during political consultations with Foreign Minister Jaishankar.

"It is a strategic market for our businesses and exports. It is at the core of the Export Plan I recently launched. Both of us are key players in the IMEC initiative, the India-Middle East-Europe Economic Corridor, of which India and Italy, with the port of Trieste, are natural terminals," the Deputy Prime Minister was quoted as saying in the statement.

Tajani had also recalled the many visits of Italian Navy units to Indian ports -- with two more planned between May and June -- as a demonstration of the attention given to the Indo-Pacific, the Embassy said.

He highlighted the "appointment of Ambassador Talo' as the Special Envoy for IMEC" and announced the organisation of a summit in Trieste with the foreign ministers of the countries involved in the project. On the science, research, and technology front, another key pillar of the bilateral partnership, the Italian Deputy Prime Minister had announced a "strengthening of the Italian team in India".

A space attaché will be assigned to the Embassy in Delhi to ensure continuity in space dialogue between governments. A second science attaché will take office at the Consulate General in Bengaluru.