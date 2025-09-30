ETV Bharat / bharat

‘It Would Be Fatal, If There Is Incorrect Amount Or A Typographical Error In Notice’, SC In Cheque Dishonour Cases

New Delhi: The Supreme Court has said even a typographical error would be fatal to the legality of a notice in cheque dishonour cases, against the backdrop of strict mandatory compliance under the Negotiable Instruments (NI) Act.

A bench led by Chief Justice of India B R Gavai and comprising Justice N V Anjaria, citing the reiterative pronouncements and the principles propounded by the courts, said the position of law that emerges is that the notice demanding the payment of the amount covered by the dishonoured cheque is one of the main ingredients of the offence under Section 138 of the NI Act.

The bench said that in the event of the main ingredient not being satisfied on account of a discrepancy in the amount of the cheque and one mentioned in the notice, all proceedings under Section 138 of the NI Act would fall flat as bad in law.

The bench said the notice to be issued under Proviso (b) to Section 138 of the Act, must mention the same amount for which the cheque was issued, and it is mandatory that the demand in the statutory notice has to be the very amount of the cheque.

“After mentioning the exact cheque amount, the sender of the service may claim in the notice amounts such as legal charges, notice charges, interest and such other additional amounts, provided the cheque amount is specified to be demanded for payment”, said the bench.

The bench said the notice in terms of Proviso (b), being a provision in a penal statute and a condition for the offence, it has to be precise while mentioning the amount of the cheque which is dishonoured.

“Even if the cheque details are mentioned in the notice, but the corresponding amount of the cheque is not correctly mentioned, it would not bring in law the validity for such notice. Here, the principle of reading of notice as a whole is inapplicable and irrelevant. No elasticity can be adopted in the interpretation. It has to be given technical interpretation”, said the bench, in a judgment delivered on September 19.

The bench said the condition of notice under Proviso (b) is required to be complied with meticulously. “Even a typographical error can be no defence. The error, even if typographical, would be fatal to the legality of notice, given the need for strict mandatory compliance. And in the facts of the present case, the explanation that mentioning of wrong amount in the cheque was in the nature of typographical or inadvertent error could hardly be accepted, for the so-called mistake occurred and recurred in both the notices dated 08.06.2012 and 14.09.2012”, said the bench.

The bench said that when the provision is penal and the offence is technical, there is no escape from holding that the ‘said amount’ in proviso (b) cannot be the amount other than mentioned in the cheque in question for dishonour of which the notice is received, nor the mentioning of omnibus amount in the notice would fulfil the requirement. “It has to be held that in order to make a valid notice under the Proviso (b) to Section 138 of the NI Act, it is mandatory that ‘said amount’ to be mentioned therein is the very amount of the cheque, and none other”, it said.